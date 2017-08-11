After launching the Rose Gold and Black Limited Editions, Oppo has now unveiled another special edition of its F3 smartphone. The company on Friday unveiled the Oppo F3 Deepika Padukone Limited Edition in India. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the Oppo F3 Deepika Limited Edition will go on sale starting August 21 via Flipkart and all offline stores across India.

The company will also be offering consumers a special photo frame gift package with the purchase of the new limited edition. The Limited Edition will be available in Rose Gold, and sports Deepika's laser signature engraves on the back. The company has also announced a social media campaign for the new Limited Edition phone.

To recall, Oppo F3 features a front-facing dual camera setup, the biggest highlight of the smartphone. There's one 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and another double view wide-angle camera that has an 8-megapixel sensor. While the former sports a 76.4-degree wide-angle lens, the latter sports a 120-degree wide-angle lens that allows for 105-degree field-of-view group selfies. The Oppo F3 comes with various camera features, including the Beautify 4.0 app, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Oppo F3 runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 401ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core SoC coupled with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM.