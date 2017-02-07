Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition to Launch Friday at Rs. 18,990

Chinese handset manufacturer Oppo has announced the availability of the F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition which will going on sale on Friday. Priced at Rs. 18,990, the all-new Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition will be exclusively available online via Flipkart. The company adds that consumers can start pre-ordering the new Rose Gold colour from Tuesday.

The Chinese company in a press statement said that the brand new colour is being launched around Valentine's Day and Oppo claims that the F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition can be a "a perfect gift for this Valentine's Day."

On the launch of the Limited Edition, Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India said, "By launching the selfie expert F1s Rose Gold Limited Version, we aim to offer our Indian consumers an outstanding photographic experience and enjoy the most of their time with their special someone this Valentine's Day."

The big highlight of the Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is the 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1/3.1-inch sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The handset also comes with few selfie-focused features such as Beautify 4.0 for selfie editing, Selfie Panorama, and Screen Flash.

Other specifications include a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection apart from support for gloved and wet touch input. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It packs 64GB inbuilt storage and supports expandable storage option via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM card) Oppo F1s runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. The Oppo F1s bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, GPS, and Bluetooth v4.0. The smartphone is backed by a 3075mAh battery, measures 154.5x76x7.38mm, and weighs 160 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and digital compass. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button which is claimed to unlock the device in 0.2 seconds.

To recall, Oppo launched the F1s selfie smartphone in August last year and then refreshed it with increased RAM and internal storage capacity in November.