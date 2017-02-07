Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition to Launch Friday at Rs. 18,990

 
07 February 2017
Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition to Launch Friday at Rs. 18,990

Highlights

  • New Oppo f1s Rose Gold Limited Edition priced at Rs. 18,990
  • It will be available exclusively online via Flipkart
  • The smartphone will go on sale from Friday

Chinese handset manufacturer Oppo has announced the availability of the F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition which will going on sale on Friday. Priced at Rs. 18,990, the all-new Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition will be exclusively available online via Flipkart. The company adds that consumers can start pre-ordering the new Rose Gold colour from Tuesday.

The Chinese company in a press statement said that the brand new colour is being launched around Valentine's Day and Oppo claims that the F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition can be a "a perfect gift for this Valentine's Day."

Vivo V5 vs Oppo F1s vs Gionee S6s: Which One Should You Buy?

On the launch of the Limited Edition, Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India said, "By launching the selfie expert F1s Rose Gold Limited Version, we aim to offer our Indian consumers an outstanding photographic experience and enjoy the most of their time with their special someone this Valentine's Day."

The big highlight of the Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is the 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1/3.1-inch sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The handset also comes with few selfie-focused features such as Beautify 4.0 for selfie editing, Selfie Panorama, and Screen Flash.

Other specifications include a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection apart from support for gloved and wet touch input. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It packs 64GB inbuilt storage and supports expandable storage option via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM card) Oppo F1s runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. The Oppo F1s bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, GPS, and Bluetooth v4.0. The smartphone is backed by a 3075mAh battery, measures 154.5x76x7.38mm, and weighs 160 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and digital compass. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button which is claimed to unlock the device in 0.2 seconds.

To recall, Oppo launched the F1s selfie smartphone in August last year and then refreshed it with increased RAM and internal storage capacity in November.

Oppo F1s

Oppo F1s

Rs.17,729
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Vivid display and good aesthetics
  • Dedicated microSD tray
  • Good cameras and battery life
  • Decent all-round performance
  • Bad
  • Still using Android Lollipop
  • Slow charging times
  • Pricing could be more competitive
Read detailed Oppo F1s review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 5.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3075mAh
Tags: Oppo, Oppo F1s, Oppo F1s Rose Gold Price, Oppo F1s Rose Gold Price in India, Mobiles, Android, India, Oppo F1s Price, Oppo F1s Specifications, Oppo F1s Rose Gold, Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

