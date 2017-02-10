Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Oppo F1s Rose Gold Colour Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart

 
10 February 2017
Highlights

  • The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 18,990
  • It is available to purchase now via Flipkart
  • The highlight of the smartphone is its front camera

The Oppo F1s (Review) Rose Gold Limited Edition variant has gone on sale in India via Flipkart. Priced at Rs. 18,990, pre-orders for the colour variant began on Tuesday. With the timing, the company is targeting Valentine's Day, and it claims it can be "a perfect gift."

On the launch of the Limited Edition, Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India said, "By launching the selfie expert F1s Rose Gold Limited Version, we aim to offer our Indian consumers an outstanding photographic experience and enjoy the most of their time with their special someone this Valentine's Day."

 

The big highlight of the Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is the 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1/3.1-inch sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The handset also comes with few selfie-focused features such as Beautify 4.0 for selfie editing, Selfie Panorama, and Screen Flash.

Other specifications include a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection apart from support for gloved and wet touch input. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It packs 64GB inbuilt storage and supports expandable storage option via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM card) Oppo F1s runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. The Oppo F1s bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB OTG, GPS, and Bluetooth v4.0. The smartphone is backed by a 3075mAh battery, measures 154.5x76x7.38mm, and weighs 160 grams. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and digital compass. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button which is claimed to unlock the device in 0.2 seconds.

To recall, Oppo launched the F1s selfie smartphone in August last year and then refreshed it with increased RAM and internal storage capacity in November.

Oppo F1s

Oppo F1s

Rs.17,690
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Vivid display and good aesthetics
  • Dedicated microSD tray
  • Good cameras and battery life
  • Decent all-round performance
  • Bad
  • Still using Android Lollipop
  • Slow charging times
  • Pricing could be more competitive
Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 5.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3075mAh
