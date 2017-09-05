Oppo has quietly yet another smartphone in its A-Series. Called the Oppo A71, the smartphone is listed on the company's Pakistan site and the company's Malaysia store. On the latter portal, the Oppo A71 price is also listed - MYR 858 (roughly Rs. 12,900) - with the smartphone already available to purchase in the country. There is no information about when the smartphone will be made available in other countries across the globe. It has Black and Gold colour variants.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A71 runs on ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and sports 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with 1/3.06-inch sensor size, LED flash, PDAF, and an f/2.2 aperture, apart from a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A71 bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Oppo A71 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB (with OTG). Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone features a 3000mAh battery. The Oppo A71 measures 148.1x73.8x7.6mm and weighs 137 grams. The company claims the smartphone has been built using 'gilding electroface and nano silver technology' to strengthen the metal gloss and make the body smooth to touch. It features volume rocker buttons on the left side, and the power button on the right side near the SIM card slot.