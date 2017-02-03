Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Oppo A57 Selfie Smartphone to Go on Sale in India Today

 
03 February 2017
Oppo A57 Selfie Smartphone to Go on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • It's powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM
  • It bears a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Its inbuilt storage of 32GB can be expanded via microSD card

The Oppo A57 selfie-focused smartphone will go on sale in India on Friday. The smartphone was first first unveiled in China last November, and was launched in India earlier this week. It has been priced at Rs. 14,990, and will only be available in its Gold colour variant in India. Oppo says the new smartphone will be made available via both offline and online retail channels, including online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box customised with Oppo's ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The smartphone packs a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass.

The Oppo A57 houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF, along with an LED flash module. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button on the front.

For storage, Oppo A57 has an inbuilt storage of 32GB that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is powered by a 2900mAh battery. The Oppo A57 measures 149.1x72.9x7.65mm and weighs in at 147 grams.

Speaking on Oppo A57's launch earlier this week, Sky Li, Oppo VP and Managing Director of International Mobile Business, said, "When we saw the demand for the great 16-megapixel selfie camera on the F1s, we set out to bring that experience to an even wider range of users. The A57 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features, like the industry-leading fingerprint reader, that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment."

