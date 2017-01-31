Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday launched the A57 smartphone in the country, at an event in Bengaluru. It will be available in all leading offline retail and online stores like Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Amazon India starting February 3. The Oppo A57 will be available in Gold colour variant, and is priced at Rs. 14,990.

The mid-ranged selfie-focused smartphone was first unveiled in China last November at a price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000). In China, it is available in Rose Gold and Gold colour variants. In terms of form factor, the Oppo A57 is heavily inspired by Apple's iPhone design.

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box customised with Oppo's ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. It packs a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. For storage, the Oppo A57 has an inbuilt storage of 32GB that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF, along with an LED flash module. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Oppo A57 also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button in the front.

Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo A57 measures 149.1x72.9x7.65mm and weighs in at 147 grams. Lastly, it is powered by a 2900mAh battery.

Speaking on the launch, Sky Li, Oppo VP and Managing Director of International Mobile Business, said, "When we saw the demand for the great 16-megapixel selfie camera on the F1s, we set out to bring that experience to an even wider range of users. The A57 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features, like the industry-leading fingerprint reader, that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment."