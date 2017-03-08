Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus Wallpaper Leak Gets the Web Talking; OnePlus 3T Black Variant Tipped

 
08 March 2017
OnePlus Wallpaper Leak Gets the Web Talking; OnePlus 3T Black Variant Tipped

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Highlights

  • The OnePlus wallpaper has a new 'dark' design
  • Even David Ruddock tips OnePlus will announce something 'dark' soon
  • It could launch a new colour variant of the existing flagship

Following tradition, Chinese handset manufacturer OnePlus is said to launch its new flagship smartphone sometime this year, and we already know a lot about it already. For starters, the device may be called the OnePlus 5 directly, skipping one moniker, as the number 'four' is considered unlucky in China. Now, a fresh leak shows the new and improved wallpaper of the flagship with the company's famous tagline 'Never Settle' on it. Separately, another leak also suggests a new colour variant of the upcoming flagship device.

Prolific tipster @evleaks has leaked a fresh wallpaper of the OnePlus device hinting at the imminent arrival of an upcoming smartphone. The design of the wallpaper is strikingly different form what we have seen on OnePlus devices earlier, and this new one sports a rather 'dark' design. It bears a 1080x1920 pixels resolution, maintaining what OnePlus has used for its flagships thus far. Also, separately, Android Police's David Ruddock claims that OnePlus "could have a dark announcement sometime soon. That it might even be as Black as Midnight?" To this, co-founder Carl Pie replied with a wolves howling GIF clarifying nothing in particular, but teasing the arrival of something for sure. This could mean that the OnePlus 5 will have a new 'Midnight Black' variant when it launches, with a redesigned wallpaper to match the housing.

Alternatively, it could also just be an update to existing devices, or the launch of a limited edition variant. OnePlus is known to launch its flagship in June-July, so anything before that could just be an addition to the current flagship. Looking at Ruddock's tweet, it can also be speculated that a new 'Midnight Black' colour variant or a jet black case for the existing OnePlus 3T is in the offing. However, we will only know official details when OnePlus decides to reveal more.

Apart from the dual edged curved display, a lot more has also been leaked about the OnePlus 5. It is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus Leak, OnePlus 5, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala


 
 

