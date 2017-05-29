Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus Referral Programme Announced Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch

 
29 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus Referral Programme Announced Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch

Highlights

  • OnePlus Referral Program is for OnePlus smartphone owners
  • It can provide discount on purchase of accessory
  • OnePlus Referral Program will offer current users referral points

OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the launch of its sixth smartphone, the OnePlus 5. The Chinese company has announced OnePlus Referral programme under which each of your friends will receive $20 off towards the purchase of any accessory when they buy a OnePlus smartphone via the official store. The ones who shared their unique referral link with friends will get 100 referral points.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T owners can generate their unique link.

OnePlus explaining the new referral programme in a blog post, "Anyone who's ever bought a OnePlus smartphone past, present, or future, can get a unique referral link. Once you've got a link, just share it with someone interested in buying a OnePlus device and wait for them to hit the order button. If your friend uses your link to purchase a OnePlus smartphone, they'll receive $20 - or an equivalent amount in your local currency - off on an accessory of their choosing. No more than 30 days later, we'll drop 100 referral points in your referral hub."

OnePlus says that anyone who ever bought a OnePlus smartphone can generate their unique referral link which can be then shared with friends. Gadgets 360 tried to access the Referral page in India, and we noticed that the page didn't seem to work. We can expect the programme to be available in India soon.

The company adds that those who will share referral links will receive 100 referral points after their friends purchased a OnePlus smartphone using the link. OnePlus further says that the referral points will be added to the user's account in up to 30 days. Users can check their referral hub to view and spend referral points on OnePlus gear, accessories and coupons.

The company has been creating buzz around its OnePlus 5 and recently, it confirmed that the handset will be the first to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC in India.

We can expect the company to launch the OnePlus 5 soon, as it recently announced discontinuation of its current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3T.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OnePlus Referral Program, OnePlus 3T
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

ARM Cortex-A75, Cortex-A55, Mali-G72 GPU Launched at Computex
Lenovo's Struggling Mobile Business Sets Sight on High-End Market
Redmi Note 4
OnePlus Referral Programme Announced Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Referral Programme Launched: Here's How You Can Refer Others
  2. BSNL Plans Satellite Phone Service for All in 2 Years
  3. Google Adds Personal Tab to Search Results for Private Content
  4. US Might Ban Laptops on All Flights Into and Out of the Country
  5. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  6. Gionee S10 With Four Cameras Launched in Three Different Variants
  7. Three Simple Ways to Get ‘Cash’ and Other Rewards From Google
  8. British Airways to Resume Flights After IT Systems Crash
  9. CBSE 12th Result 2017: How to Check Your Scores Online
  10. Google Photo Books Now Available for Android and iOS in the US
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.