OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5 smartphone last week. and on Monday, OnePlus held an AMA on Reddit to answer all fan questions. One such query was about when the promised Android O update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T would arrive. OnePlus then confirmed that both the phones will receive Android O before the end of this year. The company also confirmed that it has no plans of introducing expandable storage and that a tablet is not in the making as of now, but a $800 premium device may be on the cards.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had already confirmed that both the devices will receive Android O whenever it arrives, but it has now even confirmed the timeline before which you can expect it. If OnePlus stays true to its timeline, then it’s quite ambitious of the company to roll out the software update so soon after Android O’s commercial release. Android O has been released in developer betas, and is expected to go commercial sometime in October with the launch of the new Pixel devices.

The name of Android O has not been unveiled yet, but the latest evidence points to Android Oatmeal Cookie. Android Oreo has also been rumoured if a cross promotion deal is made, similar to Android KitKat. In any case, Google will unveil the final name in due course. The latest preview confirmed the Android version to be Android 8.0, something that was kept under wraps when Android O was first announced.

Photo Credit: OnePlus/ Imgur

In the AMA, OnePlus was also pulled up for not living up to promise of updating the older devices on time, or dropping support for them very quickly. Co-founder Carl Pei also confirmed that OnePlus may never consider making a tablet but a premium device with a $800 price tag is on the cards. It was also asked about the recent benchmark cheating issue, but did not respond.

OnePlus also touched upon the delay of the OnePlus 5 early access packages, and said that customers who ordered the OnePlus 5 last week should see their parcels arrive this week. The company also confirmed that it will bring EIS for 4K video to the OnePlus 5 in a future software update, and address the Wi-Fi issue some early adopters are now reporting. You can read all the questions and responses asked in the AMA right here.

The OnePlus 5 was launched in India last week, first going up via Early Access Sale on Amazon India, and pop-up events across the country where it made the OnePlus 5 available offline as well. From Tuesday, it is available in an open sale on Amazon India, the OnePlus Store, and OnePlus Experience Store in Benglauru.