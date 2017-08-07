Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.8 Update Rollout Begins After Game Stutter Issue

 
07 August 2017
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.8 Update Rollout Begins After Game Stutter Issue

Highlights

  • The latest update brings mostly same changes as previous update
  • OxygenOS 4.5.8 update will be rolled out incrementally
  • The update adds EIS stabilisation option while recording 4K videos

After halting the rollout of its OxygenOS 4.5.7 update earlier due to a game stutter issue, OnePlus has now started rolling out its OxygenOS 4.5.8 update for OnePlus 5. As several people had not even received the previous update before the rollout was halted, this new update brings the same changes as the bug-laden update, sans the game stutter issue of course.

In its post on official forum, OnePlus said regarding the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update, "OxygenOS 4.5.7 was withdrawn, we are pushing out the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 4.5.8 OTA for the OnePlus 5 instead." To recall, earlier this month, we reported that OnePlus started rolling out its OxygenOS 4.5.7 update the ability to record videos in 4K resolution with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) on OnePlus 5.

Later, the company had to halt the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update rollout as several users were experiencing stutter issues while gaming post the update. Apart from EIS for recording 4K videos, the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update brings along a new OnePlus Slate font that will provide further customisation option to the users who like changing fonts on their smartphones.

The new OxygenOS update additionally comes with July security patch for the OnePlus 5, as well as the latest GMS (Google Mobile Services). The company says that the update brings along optimisations for Wi-Fi connectivity, standby battery life, and automatic backlight adjustments.

OxygenOS 4.5.8 update is additionally said to fix the occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones, the camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region specifically, and the battery drain for Reliance Jio users.

Further, OnePlus says that the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update fixes the occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones, the camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region specifically, and the missing sound channels when recording videos.

Tags: OxygenOS 4.5.8 Update, OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update, OnePlus 5 Update, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus, OxygenOS
