Despite some allegations about exaggerated claims, OnePlus 5 has been received fairly well by users and critics since its launch. However, the lack of image stabilisation while recording videos in 4K resolution was pointed out by many as a glaring miss. Now, with the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update, the company has finally added electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for 4K video recording, amongst other new features, optimisations, and bug fixes.

The OxygenOS 4.5.7 update, which is now rolling out to users in a phased manner, brings along EIS feature for 4K recording, as per the changelog posted by the company. To those who are unaware, this feature will provide image stabilisation to prevent users from recording shaky videos.

Apart from the electronic image stabilisation, the update also brings along a new OnePlus Slate font that will provide further customisation option to the users who like changing fonts on their smartphones. The OxygenOS 4.5.7 update additionally comes with July security patch for the OnePlus 5, as well as the latest GMS (Google Mobile Services). The company says that the update brings along optimisations for Wi-Fi connectivity, standby battery life, and automatic backlight adjustments.

To recall, several users recently reported that the bug fix update for the emergency call issue, where OnePlus 5 users faced unexpected reboots while calling helpline numbers including 911, brought along battery life issues to the smartphone. Some users even said that the smartphone was losing 20-25 percent battery even when in idle state during night time (with doze mode switched on).

Further, OnePlus says that the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update fixes the occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones, the camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region specifically, and the missing sound channels when recording videos.