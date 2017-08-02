Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update, Brings EIS for 4K Video Recording and More

 
02 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update, Brings EIS for 4K Video Recording and More

Highlights

  • The update is now rolling out to users in a phased manner
  • The update claimed to bring battery life improvements
  • Users reported battery life issues after last update

Despite some allegations about exaggerated claims, OnePlus 5 has been received fairly well by users and critics since its launch. However, the lack of image stabilisation while recording videos in 4K resolution was pointed out by many as a glaring miss. Now, with the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update, the company has finally added electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for 4K video recording, amongst other new features, optimisations, and bug fixes.

The OxygenOS 4.5.7 update, which is now rolling out to users in a phased manner, brings along EIS feature for 4K recording, as per the changelog posted by the company. To those who are unaware, this feature will provide image stabilisation to prevent users from recording shaky videos.

Apart from the electronic image stabilisation, the update also brings along a new OnePlus Slate font that will provide further customisation option to the users who like changing fonts on their smartphones. The OxygenOS 4.5.7 update additionally comes with July security patch for the OnePlus 5, as well as the latest GMS (Google Mobile Services). The company says that the update brings along optimisations for Wi-Fi connectivity, standby battery life, and automatic backlight adjustments.

To recall, several users recently reported that the bug fix update for the emergency call issue, where OnePlus 5 users faced unexpected reboots while calling helpline numbers including 911, brought along battery life issues to the smartphone. Some users even said that the smartphone was losing 20-25 percent battery even when in idle state during night time (with doze mode switched on).

Further, OnePlus says that the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update fixes the occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones, the camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region specifically, and the missing sound channels when recording videos.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update, OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update, OnePlus 5 July Security Patch, Mobiles, Android, OxygenOS, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5 EIS
Aadhaar Data: UIDAI Initiates Action Against Owner of Unauthorised App
Airtel Data Roll Over Offer Goes Live: Your Leftover Data Now Carries Forward to Next Month
OnePlus 5 Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.5.7 Update, Brings EIS for 4K Video Recording and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 999 Today in Flipkart 'Big Sale'
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Kicks Off August 9: What You Need to Know
  3. Facebook Shut Down AI System, But Not Because Things Went Out Of Control
  4. iPhone 8 Launch on Track, Signals Apple; Reports Strong iPhone Sales
  5. Jio Phone Booking Dates, Release, Price, and More Questions Answered
  6. Intex Launches Its First 4G VoLTE Feature Phone in India
  7. Free 4G Phones Are on the Way for India - With a Catch
  8. Google Daydream VR Support Rolling Out to Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  9. Infinix Launches Smartphones With Massive Batteries, Front Flash in India
  10. Flipkart to Hold 'Big Xiaomi Redmi Note 4' Sale on Wednesday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.