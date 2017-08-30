Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Starts Receiving Bug-Fixing OxygenOS 4.5.10 Update, Gets 10 Percent Discount for Students

 
30 August 2017
OnePlus 5 Starts Receiving Bug-Fixing OxygenOS 4.5.10 Update, Gets 10 Percent Discount for Students

Highlights

  • The update brings along improved camera stability
  • OxygenOS 4.5.10 update comes with improved photo noise reduction
  • The discount code will be available to students for just one month

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update for its OnePlus 5 smartphone. The update brings along improved camera stability and a fix for the display issue on the calling screen. Separately, OnePlus has also announced that the company will be offering a 10 percent discount of the price for students who want to purchase the company's OnePlus 5 smartphone.

As per the changelog shared on the OnePlus forum, the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update comes with improved photo noise reduction, improved camera stability, improvement to Jio call functionality, improved Wi-Fi, and noise and texture improvements while capturing videos in 60fps. Notably, apart from the improvements, the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update comes with several bug fixes as well.

The update brings along the fixes for accidental touches after hanging up, clarity issue of videos taken by SnapShot app, display issue of new font, and scrolling issue of Play Music. Just like previous OTA updates from the company, the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update will also be rolled out on an incremental basis.

Moving on to the student discount offered for the OnePlus 5 handsets, the company is offering a 10 percent discount to OnePlus 5 customers who can prove that they are students. Notably, this offer is not valid for students in India and is only available for students from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, the US, and Canada.

In order to receive the coupon code for the discount, customers have to provide valid proofs to the company. Interestingly, the company is offering a 10 percent discount off the entire order and not just the OnePlus 5 handset. This means you can buy accessories from the website along with the handset and get a better deal as well. It should be kept in mind that this coupon will be valid for only one month after it has been received. However, OnePlus says that students will be able to receive discount codes every following year as well.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: OnePlus OxygenOS 4.5.10 Update, OnePlus 5 Discount Offer, OxygenOS 4.5.10 Update, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus 5


Gionee A1
