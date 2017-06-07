Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.1.5 Update With System Push Notifications and More

 
07 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.1.5 Update With System Push Notifications and More

Highlights

  • The update is already rolling out to OnePlus 3 and 3T
  • The OxygenOS 4.1.5 update will be incremental
  • The update brings along bug fixes and system stability

OnePlus has now started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.5 update to its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. With this update, the company has added system push notifications that would allow users to receive information from the company itself and fixed several bugs associated with the operating system including a VoLTE issue on certain Reliance Jio SIM cards.

With the OxygenOS 4.1.5 update, the company has updated the network settings for select carriers, updated the OnePlus Community app to version v1.8, updated the Android security patch level to May 1 2017, and modified the Wi-Fi 'no Internet' indication icon, as per the changelog shared on its forum.

The latest update for OnePlus 3 and 3T brings along bug fixes for a storage issue present on third-party file managers, a VoLTE issue on select Jio SIM cards (as mentioned earlier), and a connection issue associated with Android Auto.

Notably, the update also brings along optimisations for the operating system in terms of battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS features. It also comes with other optimisations including that to proximity sensor, low light focus on camera, and expanded screenshot. OnePlus says that the latest update brings increased stability to the operating system as well.

As every other update from OnePlus, the OxygenOS 4.1.5 update will also be rolled out in stages and should show up for the smartphone owners in coming days. While OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 5 on June 20, it seems the company has definitely not lost the sight of its existing smartphones.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus OxygenOS 4.1.5 Update, OnePlus 3 Update, OnePlus 3T Update, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T
Paytm Now Lets You Pay Traffic Challans Online
Redmi Note 4
OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.1.5 Update With System Push Notifications and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobile Mania
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
  2. WhatsApp Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and Reply Shortcut
  3. OnePlus 5 Will Be Launched on June 20, India Launch Set for June 22
  4. iOS 11 Said to Bring Easy Wi-Fi Sharing, Animated GIF Support, and More
  5. India Price of All New Products Apple Announced on Monday
  6. Samsung Galaxy J (2017) Series Smartphones Launched in 3 Models
  7. OnePlus 5 Looks Like the iPhone 7 Plus, Leaked Renders Suggest
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale in India Today: Time, Variants, Where to Buy
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  10. Chrome 59 for Desktop Brings New Material Design Settings Menu
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.