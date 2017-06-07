OnePlus has now started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.5 update to its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. With this update, the company has added system push notifications that would allow users to receive information from the company itself and fixed several bugs associated with the operating system including a VoLTE issue on certain Reliance Jio SIM cards.

With the OxygenOS 4.1.5 update, the company has updated the network settings for select carriers, updated the OnePlus Community app to version v1.8, updated the Android security patch level to May 1 2017, and modified the Wi-Fi 'no Internet' indication icon, as per the changelog shared on its forum.

The latest update for OnePlus 3 and 3T brings along bug fixes for a storage issue present on third-party file managers, a VoLTE issue on select Jio SIM cards (as mentioned earlier), and a connection issue associated with Android Auto.

Notably, the update also brings along optimisations for the operating system in terms of battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS features. It also comes with other optimisations including that to proximity sensor, low light focus on camera, and expanded screenshot. OnePlus says that the latest update brings increased stability to the operating system as well.

As every other update from OnePlus, the OxygenOS 4.1.5 update will also be rolled out in stages and should show up for the smartphone owners in coming days. While OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 5 on June 20, it seems the company has definitely not lost the sight of its existing smartphones.