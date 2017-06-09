Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Be Most Expensive OnePlus Yet

  hindi
09 June 2017
OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Be Most Expensive OnePlus Yet

Highlights

  • The OnePlus 5 is tipped to be launched in two variants
  • The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 32,999
  • The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 37,999

OnePlus 5 is set to launch in India on June 22, and the company is rolling out details about the device bit by bit. Last night, OnePlus unveiled its first official render giving us a glimpse of what the back of the device will look like. Now, new information has cropped up online, revealing the Indian prices of the OnePlus 5.

If True Tech’s source is to be believed, then the OnePlus 5 will be priced starting at Rs. 32,999 in India. The OnePlus 5 is expected to launch in two variants, and the report states that the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB RAM/128GB variant will be priced at Rs. 37,999. If this is true, then the OnePlus 5 will be the most expensive smartphone from the company yet.

The recently leaked Europe price that pegs the device to be priced at EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 39,990) also testify the same thing. OnePlus is known for its reasonable prices for its flagship level devices, and if this turns out to be the final pricing for the OnePlus 5, it would mark a considerable deviation from the company's usual stance of providing flagship features at affordable prices as it would be knocking on the premium price range with this tag.

To recall, the OnePlus 3T was launched in India for Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB variant, and Rs. 34,999 for the 128GB variant. In any case, we’d recommend you to not take this as the final word, and wait it out for June 22. The OnePlus 5 is confirmed to sport a dual camera setup, a slick metal unibody, and a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5 Leak, OnePlus 5 Price India, OnePlus 5 India Price, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

Redmi Note 4
