Chinese mobile startup OnePlus has announced the opening of its first offline 'Experience Store' in Bengaluru, India. Taking a cue from other Chinese mobile manufacturers like Xiaomi, OnePlus is entering the Indian offline market space, sort of. The new OnePlus store will allow buyers to touch and experience the OnePlus handsets before making a purchase there. OnePlus India is also offering some surprises at the site for buyers, including a chance to meet Pete and Carl in person.

On Friday, OnePlus India announced in a post on its forum that the company is going offline with its first 'Experience Store' on Saturday, January 7 at 2pm. The OnePlus Experience Store is located at Hira Property at No.5, New No. 213, Brigade Road, Bengaluru. It's worth noting that OnePlus smartphones have been exclusively available on Amazon India since the sale of OnePlus One commenced in the country - however, the company recently started selling accessories via its own online store in the country. With the new offline store, OnePlus will start selling its products offline in the Indian market, while still selling them online via Amazon India.

OnePlus also said that there are many surprises to be won on the opening day along with a chance to meet Carl and Pete bodily present. "Three lucky fans will receive OnePlus All Access Passes, which guarantee them an opportunity to spend time with Pete & Carl and win some fabulous merchandise.", says OnePlus in its post. To enter the contest, you can register on OnePlus All Access website

On the opening day, OnePlus India is also giving some exclusive launch-day offers on the purchase of OnePlus 3T 64GB and 128GB in Gunmetal & OnePlus 3T 64GB in Soft Gold, among other OnePlus devices on offer that day. It's worth mentioning that these smartphones can also be availed online via OnePlus' exclusive partner Amazon India. To recall, Flipkart recently became embroiled in controversy after listing the OnePlus 3 at a discount on its site, leading OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei to remind Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal the smartphone was exclusive to Amazon.