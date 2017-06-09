OnePlus 5 Spotted in Benchmarks With 8GB RAM and 6GB RAM Variants

OnePlus is still a few days away from unveiling its new flagship, the OnePlus 5, though leaks around the handset are refusing to die. The latest hints that the smartphone will be available in both 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options.

The OnePlus 5 has been spotted in GeekBench benchmark listing indicating presence of 8GB of RAM. A recent leak seemingly confirmed that the smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM as prolific tipster Evan Blass spotted a mention of the specification in the source code of the teaser landing page on Amazon India. The source code included the text, "OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in." The GeekBench shows the handset listed as OnePlus A5000. Android Pure spotted the Geekbench listing first.

Additionally, a Chinese report cites an AnTuTu benchmark listing to claims there might be a 6GB RAM model of the OnePlus 5 as well. According to the leaked AnTuTu benchmark listing, the OnePlus 5 with model number OnePlus A5000 will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.

Based on preliminary leaks, the OnePlus 5 is said to be powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC and run on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone is rumoured to sport a 23-megapixel rear sensor and a 16-megapixel camera at front for selfies. Recent leaks have teased dual-rear cameras on the OnePlus 5 though it's unclear how the implementation works.

The Chinese company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be launching globally on June 20 while the India launch will happen on June 22.

For pricing, it is being said that the OnePlus 5 will be the most expensive by the company yet. The 6GB/ 64GB is said to be priced in India at Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 37,999.