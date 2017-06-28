Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Now Being Offered With Trade-in Offers in Europe

 
28 June 2017
OnePlus 5 Now Being Offered With Trade-in Offers in Europe

Highlights

  • The offer is only available in Europe
  • The company doesn't seem to be offering great value for old phones
  • The offer is applicable to both variants of OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 was launched last week and while a bump in price over predecessors was already anticipated, the company officially announced that the two memory variants of its latest flagship will be offered at EUR 449 and EUR 499. It seems like the company knows its user base fairly well and in order to avoid the complications caused due to price sensitivity, it is now offering trade-in offers for the OnePlus 5 smartphone in Europe.

The open sales for the OnePlus 5 were started from Tuesday, which means that users can now order the device from company's website and get receive shipments without any waiting period. Interestingly, the company has announced that there are trade-in offers available with the purchase of both 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage models. With these offers, customers will get certain amount of cashback in return of their old smartphone or tablet.

However, it seems like the company is not offering a great value in return of the devices submitted by customers. For example, if you try submitting an iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) that has no scratches, no liquid damage, and basically in mint condition, you would only get a cashback of EUR 250. If the phone has some scratches or scuffs, the value is likely to come down further.

After trading their old smartphone, users will receive their vouchers in next 2-6 weeks and can be used to purchase anything from the company's online store.

Notably, the trade-in offer on the OnePlus 5 is available only for next 5 months. The offer is currently available in all European countries but not in other regions.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

