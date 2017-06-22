OnePlus 5, which was unveiled globally on Tuesday, will be launched in India today, ending the wait of fans who are looking forward to the affordable smartphone with flagship features. The OnePlus 5 India launch event in Mumbai is scheduled to start at 2pm IST, and will be live-streamed, which you can watch below. As has been the case with previous OnePlus handsets, the new flagship will be available via Amazon India, though fans can head to pop-up events in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai over the next two days to purchase it offline.

OnePlus 5 price in India

The big question surrounding the launch is the smartphone's price in India, though leaks over the past couple of weeks have given us a fair idea. According to reports, the OnePlus 5 price in India will be Rs. 32,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and Rs. 37,999 for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With only a few hours left for the official launch, we don't have to wait too long for the official prices of the smartphone. It will become available to buy from Amazon India at 4:30pm IST on Thursday itself. In a tweet, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei said OnePlus 5 is already the "fastest selling" smartphone by the company yet, even though he provided no numbers to support the claim.

OnePlus 5 specifications

OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is a dual-SIM dual-standby smartphone with support for Nano-SIM cards. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display supporting sRGB and DCI-P3 colour standards, and is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5. The new flagship smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

As for camera, OnePlus 5 bears a dual rear camera setup made up of a 16-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixels) with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera (Sony IMX350 sensor, 1-micron pixels) with an f/2.6 aperture. Coming to the front camera, buyers will get a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX371 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

OnePlus 5 connectivity options include 4G LTE (with VoLTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C (v2.0). Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It weighs 153 grams, and measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm.

The new OnePlus 5 will be available in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Slate Grey. It retains the single speaker as well as the 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom panel. Other features carried on from previous generations of OnePlus smartphones include hardware capacitive keys (with the option of onscreen navigation) and the Alert Slider.

OnePlus 5 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T. These include, of course, the dual camera setup on the back, 8GB RAM option, and updated design. There are a number of small changes that won't be apparent to users when they get their hands on the new smartphone, so you can head over to our in-depth OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T comparison for a look at the differences between the two.

But it's not just OnePlus 3T that the new flagship competes against, as the smartphone's primary competition is with the the top models in the stables of Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung. You can check out our detailed OnePlus 5 vs Mi 6, iPhone 7, and Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison to find out which model is right for you.