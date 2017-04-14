Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site

 
14 April 2017
OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site

Highlights

  • The number 4 is considered as unlucky in China
  • OnePlus looks set to call upcoming flagship OnePlus 5
  • The device is said to sport a Snapdragon 835 SoC

OnePlus is largely rumoured to skip the number 4 moniker, as it's considered unlucky and ominous in Chinese culture. However, there was no solid evidence to testify for this claim, up until now. A fresh OnePlus model spotted on China's Radio Regulation Authority attests that the upcoming flagship will be called OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus model was first spotted by AndroidPure, and it carries the number A5000, hinting that the next smartphone will be called OnePlus 5. This can be presumed as old models OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, both carried model numbers A3000 and A3010. Therefore, A5000 can be translated to OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is set to unveil the device sometime in the second half of 2017, and leaks of the device have been aplenty. The OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a Snapdragon 835 SoC with as much as 8GB of RAM. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch 2K display (1080x2048 pixels), and come with bumped up storage at 256GB.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 5 will sport a 23-megapixel rear camera with features like optical image stabilisation, zoom, and flash. At the front, the OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Previous reports claim that the smartphone will sport a dual-edged screen, hardware navigation keys, although the bezel will be slimmer than the predecessor. Because of more display real estate, the fingerprint scanner will be housed at the back of the smartphone, and the OnePlus 5 will be 7mm thin as well, slightly slimmer than the predecessor.

Another detail says that the OnePlus 5 may come with a ceramic body mimicking the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Pricing details are unknown at the moment - though the company would look to continue its trend of offering top-end specs at mid-range prices.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePLus 5, OnePLus 5 Leak, OnePLus 5 Features, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

