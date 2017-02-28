Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display

 
28 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display

OnePlus 3T

Highlights

  • OnePlus next flagship may be called OnePlus 5
  • The next flagship may come with 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • OnePlus 5 said to pack Snapdragon 835 SoC

Chinese handset manufacturer OnePlus is said to launch its new flagship smartphone this year believed to be dubbed OnePlus 5. OnePlus is rumoured to jump straight to OnePlus 5 naming ditching the OnePlus 4 branding as the number "four" is considered unlucky in China.

A report from South Korea further adds that the new OnePlus smartphone will take cues from Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge and will sport dual-edge curved display. The rumoured dual-edge screen is said to be a highlight of the handset, apart from a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other rumoured details claimed for the OnePlus 5 include a 23-megapixel rear camera while the handset is said to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The Chinese company is also widely expected to bump the storage on the next flagship to 256GB. Another detail says that the OnePlus 5 may come with a Ceramic body mimicking the Xiaomi Mi MIX. On chipset, the report suggests that OnePlus may wait for the Snapdragon 835 to be available. The South Korean report was spotted by Tech2.

Of course, as with all rumours and leaks, we advise readers to take the above information about the OnePlus 5 with a pinch of salt, as the company has yet to make any announcements about its new flagship smartphone and the credibility of the sources cannot be independently verified.

The company, earlier this month, rolled out OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. Along with several improvements to platform, the latest update based on Android 7.0 Nougat brought optimised Smart Wi-Fi Switcher, which switches to data connection in case the Wi-Fi signal is consistently poor; increased stability of the Camera app; an optimised exposure feature for clicking pictures at night time.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus Mobiles, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5 Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Reliance Jio Tariff Very Aggressive, Unsustainable: Airtel's Sunil Mittal
YouTube Users Watch a Billion Hours of Video Every Day, Says Google
Unboxed Mobiles
OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
  2. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  3. Xiaomi Mi 5c With Company's First In-House SoC Launched
  4. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  5. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  6. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  7. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  8. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  9. SpaceX to Send Two Tourists Around Moon in 2018
  10. Reliance Jio's Aggressive Tariff Is Unsustainable, Says Airtel's Mittal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.