Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Image Leak Tips Dual Rear Camera Setup, 8GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery

 
15 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Image Leak Tips Dual Rear Camera Setup, 8GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: via Weibo

Highlights

  • The leak reaffirms some of the earlier leaked specifications
  • The phone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 5 will be launched this Summer

OnePlus 5 is scheduled to launch this Summer but leaks regarding the smartphone have been popping up online with increasing frequency for quite some time now. Now, fresh renders of the phone have surfaced the Internet and suggest that the dual camera setup at the back might feature a different design than suggested earlier.

As per the leaked renders, posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo (first spotted by TheAndroidSoul), the phone does seem to sport a vertical dual camera setup as suggested earlier but the design appears to be slightly more refined than earlier leaks. The design on the smartphone, from the back side, seems to be somewhat similar to its predecessor OnePlus 3T but as we still have no leaks about what the front looks like.

Interestingly, the new leak also reaffirms some of the specifications that were earlier suggested for the smartphone. This includes presence of Snapdragon 835 SoC, an impressive 8GB of RAM (quite a few reports continue to point to 6GB RAM), and a humongous 4000mAh battery.

Recently, the smartphone's benchmark performance made its way to the Internet and if the leaked GeekBench scores are to be believed, the upcoming flagship from OnePlus outperforms two other smartphones that also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. In terms of multi-core performance, OnePlus 5 was able to outperform Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Sony's Xperia XZ Premium.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus 5 Leaked Render, OnePlus 5 Leaked Specifications, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus 5, OnePlus
George R.R. Martin Confirms Five Game of Thrones Spin-Offs in Development – All Will Be Prequels
Redmi Note 4
OnePlus 5 Image Leak Tips Dual Rear Camera Setup, 8GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sale Day 2 Offers: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5 Plus, and More
  2. Amazon India Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 39,499, Takes on Flipkart Big 10 Sale
  3. Moto's Entire Smartphone Lineup for 2017 Gets Leaked, With Few Surprises
  4. Flipkart Sale: iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, and Other Best Deals
  5. What Is WannaCry, and Everything Else You Need to Know About It
  6. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Goes Up for Pre-Orders at Rs. 899
  7. Jio Broadband Tests, Amazon and Flipkart Sales, and More News This Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) With 5-Inch Display, 5-Megapixel Camera Launched
  9. Panasonic Eluga Ray, P85 With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Z4 With Tizen 3.0 OS, Front Flash, and 4G VoLTE Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.