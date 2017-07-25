Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Users Complain of Unwanted Push Notifications With Advertisements

 
25 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Users Complain of Unwanted Push Notifications With Advertisements

Photo Credit: Android Police

Highlights

  • Push notifications are being sent to OnePlus 5 users
  • The latest one is a survey that lets them win a OnePlus 5 as well
  • Users have taken to Reddit to complain of these unwanted notifications

Ever since the OnePlus 5 has been launched, the company has been rolling out hotfixes and updates fixing initial bugs. Now, OnePlus 5 users are complaining about unwanted push notifications, the latest one being about an online survey that potentially could get them a OnePlus 5 - this time for free.

The notifications are apparently being pushed by OnePlus to many OnePlus 5 users, and a Reddit thread confirms this. The thread has more than 200 comments, with many users complaining about the online survey notification. One user has even posted a workaround to avoid these push notifications from OnePlus. You can block these notifications from the Push system application within OxygenOS to not receive these adverts in the future. Head to Settings -> Apps -> 3 Dots Menu -> Show system apps -> Push -> Notifications -> Block all Notifications. The user claims that this works on the Open Beta 9, but isn’t sure about otherwise.

OnePlus has apparently told 9to5Google that “the notification is not an advertisement but rather a user survey to OnePlus 5 users.” Whatever the case may be, these notifications are not something that OnePlus 5 users want to receive without any prior permission or warning.

OnePlus 5 price

In India, the OnePlus 5 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 32,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. Both the variants can be purchased via Amazon India and OnePlus Store online, and OnePlus Experience Stores offline.

OnePlus 5 specifications

OnePlus 5 was launched in India in June, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with wide colour gamut. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a 16-megapixel front camera on board, along with 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: OnePlus 5 Notifications, OnePLus 5 Push Advertisements, OnePlus 5 Price, Mobiles, Android, OnePLus
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Android Apps Will Soon Get Backward-Compatibility for Emojis
Alibaba, Paytm Said to Be in Talks to Invest in Bigbasket
OnePlus 5 Users Complain of Unwanted Push Notifications With Advertisements
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg's Understanding of AI Is Limited
  2. Redmi Note 4 Allegedly Explodes Into Flames on Video, Xiaomi Responds
  3. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  4. Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's London Event on August 16
  5. OnePlus 5, 3T 'Back to School' Offers Include Free Protective Case, More
  6. MIUI 9 Based on Android 7.0 Nougat Previewed Ahead of Wednesday Launch
  7. Airtel 4G Average Speeds Nearly 3 Times Higher Than Jio, Says OpenSignal
  8. iPhone 8 Renders Leak, Reveal Key Design Details and Price
  9. Yu Yunique 2 With 4G VoLTE Support, Built-In Truecaller Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Has Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.