Ever since the OnePlus 5 has been launched, the company has been rolling out hotfixes and updates fixing initial bugs. Now, OnePlus 5 users are complaining about unwanted push notifications, the latest one being about an online survey that potentially could get them a OnePlus 5 - this time for free.

The notifications are apparently being pushed by OnePlus to many OnePlus 5 users, and a Reddit thread confirms this. The thread has more than 200 comments, with many users complaining about the online survey notification. One user has even posted a workaround to avoid these push notifications from OnePlus. You can block these notifications from the Push system application within OxygenOS to not receive these adverts in the future. Head to Settings -> Apps -> 3 Dots Menu -> Show system apps -> Push -> Notifications -> Block all Notifications. The user claims that this works on the Open Beta 9, but isn’t sure about otherwise.

OnePlus has apparently told 9to5Google that “the notification is not an advertisement but rather a user survey to OnePlus 5 users.” Whatever the case may be, these notifications are not something that OnePlus 5 users want to receive without any prior permission or warning.

OnePlus 5 price

In India, the OnePlus 5 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 32,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. Both the variants can be purchased via Amazon India and OnePlus Store online, and OnePlus Experience Stores offline.

OnePlus 5 specifications

OnePlus 5 was launched in India in June, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with wide colour gamut. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a 16-megapixel front camera on board, along with 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.