While Amazon India has disclosed that OnePlus 5 will be made available for purchase from June 22, the pricing information about the smartphone is still not available. However, a new leak from Finland has suggested that the upcoming OnePlus 5 might cost around EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 39,900) in the country, which is notably higher than earlier smartphones in the series.

Now, this is not the conventional way in which pricing of a smartphone is leaked but stay with us on this. As part of Provinssi annual music festival contest organised in Finland, the contest winners will be awarded a OnePlus 5 smartphone along with two three-day VIP passes to the event, as noted out by a user in official OnePlus Forum.

As is the case with most events, the organisers were required to disclose the pricing of the award prize, which was revealed to be EUR 948 (roughly Rs. 68,700). As the cost of two VIP passes to the event comes out to be EUR 398, it effectively means that the pricing of OnePlus 5 has been detailed to be around EUR 550, as pointed out in the forum.

If this turns out to be the final pricing for the OnePlus 5, this would mark a considerable deviation from the company's usual stance of providing flagship features at affordable price as it would be knocking on the premium price range with this tag.

Like we mentioned before, it is neither the most solid piece of information nor a conventional leak. The rough estimate of the pricing could have possible been given by the organisers as the OnePlus has still not been launched yet. It seems like we will have to wait for the phone's launch on June 20 to find out the pricing of the phone.