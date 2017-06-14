OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again

OnePlus 5 is set to be unveiled to the world next week and ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has now been leaked in renders yet again. Apart from the renders, full specifications of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus have also been claimed to be leaked and the price of OnePlus 5 has been tipped once again.

Firstly moving to the most interesting leak, news website Tecnoblog has suggested that the price of the OnePlus 5 will start from $479 (roughly Rs. 30,800). This means that the smartphone will be priced around $40 higher than the OnePlus 3T at its launch. This would also mean that the OnePlus would be continuing its trend of pricing its new flagship smartphones higher than their predecessors. Previously, a leak from Finland suggested that the smartphone would cost around EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 39,900). Compared to the previous leak, the newly tipped pricing seems more plausible.

Notably, the price for OnePlus 5 in India was recently suggested to start from Rs. 32,999 with the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant expected to cost Rs. 37,999.

Talking now about the leaked renders, obtained by Tecnoblog, the new images suggest that the OnePlus 5 will sport the exact same design as the previous leaks but notably show its full body instead of just top half. As seen in previously leaked renders, the OnePlus smartphone has been tipped to feature a design quite similar to iPhone 7 Plus. The dual cameras at the back as well as the antenna lines are almost identical to Apple's last year flagship.

Alongside renders, as we mentioned before, the specifications of the OnePlus 5 smartphone have also been leaked. As per the newly leaked information, the smartphone will run OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and feature a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a range of DCI-P3 colours to ensure colour accuracy. OnePlus 5 is expected to be offered in two RAM variants, i.e. 6GB and 8GB. In terms of storage, the phone has been tipped to come with either 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back that has a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.6 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture. At front, the smartphone has been tipped to come with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 5 has been tipped to house a 3300mAh battery and come with NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 support as well. The smartphone has been said to come with a ceramic-coated fingerprint scanner, embedded in the Home button at front, which has further been claimed to unlock the smartphone in just 0.2 seconds. Notably, the company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will pack the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

As of now, there is still an uncertainty about the 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone but if an earlier tweet by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is taken into consideration, it is likely to be placed at the top of the OnePlus 5, which is not visible even in the new renders.

While the smartphone has already been listed on Chinese website JD.com, only the specs that have been officially confirmed by the company can currently be seen in the listing. All of this newly leaked information looks quite believable at surface but we would still like to tell you that it will be better to wait for official information, which will be available when the OnePlus 5 launches next week.