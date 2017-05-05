OnePlus is busy with the development of the OnePlus 5 currently, and leaks refuse to stop. The device's full specifications and price have been leaked, courtesy a retail site, leaving very little to the imagination, and revealing interesting details about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

According to an OppoMart listing, the OnePlus 5 will be priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 28,800), and shipment of the product is listed to begin in June 2017. The pricing is only slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 3T, which costs $439 (roughly Rs. 28,200) in the US, but significantly more expensive than the OnePlus 3, which was launched at $399 (roughly Rs. 25,700) in the US.

The back of the OnePlus 5 smartphone was also seen in the listing, with a vertical dual camera setup. The black colour variant is seen with the OnePlus logo sitting in the centre as well.

Leaked specifications include a 5.5-inch quad-HD (1440x2560 pixels) display. It is expected to be powered by a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor, paired with Adreno 540 GPUand 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The OnePlus 5 is listed to offer 64GB or 128GB of internal storage as well.

As for the optics, there is expected to be a 12-megapixel dual camera setup (standard RGB + monochrome), and an 8-megapixel front camera setup as well. The OnePlus 5 will run on Android N-based Oxygen OS, and will support Dash Charge 2.0 for fast charging. The company claims that a 30-minute of charge replenishes the battery to give you enough power for the day with Dash Charge 2.0. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, and there's also a fingerprint scanning support, presumably in the front underneath Home Button, as it's not seen on the back of the device in this leak. OppoMart is currently listing this product as 'out of stock'.

The flagship was confirmed to be in the works earlier this week by CEO Pete Lau and some alleged additional specifications of the OnePlus 5 also include an 8GB RAM variant, a 256GB storage variant, and a 3600mAh battery. The OnePlus 5 was previously tipped to sport a 23-megapixel rear camera with features like optical image stabilisation, zoom, and flash. The front was expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera, but the OppoMart listing refutes both these claims.