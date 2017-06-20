OnePlus 5, after months of leaks and teasers, was finally launched on Tuesday. The smartphone's biggest highlights are its dual rear camera setup, its slimness, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, as well as improved battery life, and Dash Charge. Fans in India will have to hold their horses until Thursday for official India pricing. The OnePlus 5 design is a lot like iPhone 7 Plus', but there is a 3.5mm earphone jack and Alert Slider.

OnePlus 5 price and availability

OnePlus 5 price in the US starts from $479 (roughly Rs. 31,000), and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900) in select European regions. It has gone up for pre-orders in those regions right now, with an Early Drop system that will see shipments begin on Wednesday, June 21, a full six days ahead of general sales that begin on June 27. Early Drop pre-order buyers will get special launch offers as well. In the meanwhile, back in India, Amazon has confirmed that sales of the smartphone will begin from 4:30pm IST on Thursday, June 22 itself.

OnePlus 5 camera

Let's start with the dual rear camera setup. The OnePlus 5 is claimed to sport what OnePlus calls the "highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today". This is made up of a 16-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixels) with an f/1.7 aperture, said to capture 34 percent more light than the OnePlus 3T (which had an aperture of f/2.0), coupled with a 20-megapixel telephoto camera (Sony IMX350 sensor, 1-micron pixels) with an f/2.6 aperture.

The company is also boasting of Fast AF, which gives the OnePlus 5 faster autofocus, said to be 40 percent speedier than the OnePlus 3T. The rear camera setup features a dual-LED flash module and boasts of 4K video recording with EIS. The dual camera setup, apart from Bokeh effects, also delivers optical zoom up to 2x, and virtual zoom up to 8x using a multi-frame software algorithm. The rear camera setup also supports the new Pro Mode, with options like ISO, shutter-speed, white balance, a histogram, gyroscope-based reference line, and RAW image editing. OnePlus also announced an improved HDR algorithm, and brought forward its Smart Capture feature for auto adjustments.

As for the front camera, the OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX371 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. It can shoot full-HD (1080p) video. The front camera can also activate screen flash, with three modes to choose from - On, Off, and Auto. There's also an Auto HDR mode.

OnePlus 5 features

Getting to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC used on the OnePlus 5, the company reveals the octa-core processor has a maximum clock speed of 2.45GHz, and claims that the coupled Adreno 540 GPU offers up to 25 percent more graphical performance.

With the launch of the OnePlus 5, the company has joined the elite ranks of manufacturers offering smartphone with 8GB of RAM. Till date, only the Asus ZenFone AR holds that distinction. OnePlus is offering the smartphone in two memory and storage variants - 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus 5 sports LPDDR4X RAM, which OnePlus claims is 17 percent more power efficient than the previous LPDDR4 offering. Also being touted alongside is a feature called App Priority, which learns the apps users utilise most commonly to loads them on startup. Apps that aren't commonly used are deprioritised. Another performance improvement is the use of UFS 2.1 storage and a 2-lane ROM, which together are said to double bandwidth.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were both plagued by touch latency issues, and OnePlus claims to have solved the issue with the OnePlus 5 by using high-speed cameras that track the movement of the screen and input speeds. Finally, coming to the last highlight, the OnePlus 5 sports a slightly smaller 3300mAh battery compared to the OnePlus 3T's 3400mAh offering, however, with "hardware and software optimisations" manages to deliver 20 percent more battery life than its predecessor. The company carries forward the ceramic fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 3T to the OnePlus 5, with the same boast of unlocking in 0.2 seconds. The company is also calling the OnePlus 5 a "true world phone", with support for 34 GSM network bands.

Finally, OxygenOS on the OnePlus 5 gets some new features including Reading Mode, Expanded Screenshots, and a semi-transparent app drawer.

OnePlus 5 design

Let's now get to the design aspect of the OnePlus 5. The smartphone is built out of anodised aluminium and does indeed look like the iPhone 7 Plus, with the primary difference being the shape of the Home Button. OnePlus has even mimicked the antenna lines of the iPhone 7 Plus. The company is boasting of the slimness of the OnePlus 5, calling it the "slimmest OnePlus flagship ever" at 7.25mm.

During the event, OnePlus elaborated on the design of the OnePlus 5. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei showed off a new "continuous hard line around the edge of the phone", called the Horizon Line. The smartphone also sports rounder corners compared to previous offerings, and also features the iPhone 7 Plus-like crescent-shaped antenna on the top and bottom.

OnePlus 5 will be available in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Slate Grey. It retains the dual speakers as well as the 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom panel. Other features carried on from previous generations of OnePlus smartphones include hardware capacitive keys (with the option of onscreen navigation) and the Alert Slider.

OnePlus 5 specifications

Now let us take a closer look at the rest of the OnePlus 5 specifications. The OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is a dual-SIM dual-standby smartphone with support for Nano-SIM cards. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display supporting sRGB and DCI-P3 colour standards, and is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5. We've already detailed the SoC, memory, storage, and camera above.

OnePlus 5 connectivity options include 4G LTE (with VoLTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C (v2.0). Sensors on board the OnePlus 5 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It weighs 153 grams, and measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm.