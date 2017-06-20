OnePlus 5 launch is set for 12pm EDT (9:30pm IST) on Tuesday. There's not much left to be known about the smartphone at this point in time, thanks to the innumerable leaks and teasers that have found their way to the Internet in the build-up to the June 20 launch event. You can watch the live stream on the company's US site.

From the OnePlus 5 price, to its release date and specifications, we compile what we know about the latest OnePlus flagship smartphone ahead of its launch on Tuesday.

OnePlus 5 price in India

The OnePlus 5 price in India has been tipped more than once in the recent past, with a seeming consensus of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. As for the OnePlus 5 India launch, it's scheduled to happen at 2pm IST on Thursday, June 22, at an event in Mumbai. While it's officially been confirmed to be an Amazon India exclusive, it's also to go on sale at 4:30pm the same day.

Both EU and US pricing of the OnePlus 5 have also been tipped, said to be EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 39,900) and $479 (roughly Rs. 30,800) respectively, thought to correspond to the 128GB and 64GB variants.

OnePlus 5 specifications

As for the OnePlus 5 specifications, the company has confirmed a few things itself. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC - while Amazon India's source code gave a top clock speed of 2.3GHz. The company also says it will sport a camera built in partnership with DxO, and a horizontal dual camera setup has also been confirmed.

As for leaks, the OnePlus 5 specifications are said to include a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display - though a QHD display has also been rumoured in the past - with a range of DCI-P3 colours to ensure colour accuracy. As we've already mentioned, 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants are expected, with their corresponding 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options.

In terms of optics, OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back that has a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.6 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture. At front, the smartphone has been tipped to come with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 5 has been tipped to house a 3300mAh battery and come with NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 support as well. In a series of tweets, the global Twitter handle of OnePlus has teased few more features like "always connected", which could be a hint at dual-SIM support on the OnePlus 5. In another tweet, the company teased improved Dash Charge capabilities of the OnePlus 5. It wrote, "charging ahead."

OnePlus 5 design

The company itself has confirmed the OnePlus 5 design, and it appears to to be similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, with the same horizontal dual rear camera setup to boot. It's also been confirmed to sport front-facing fingerprint sensor. OnePlus has also called it the "slimmest flagship smartphone" from the company. In yet another tweet, the company again teased the dual camera capability on the OnePlus 5. Carl Pei, OnePlus Co-founder, also teased bokeh effect in an image said to be clicked with the OnePlus 5. Pretty much the entire design was revealed during a TV ad.