After unveiling the smartphone globally on Tuesday, OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 5 flagship in India on Thursday, at an event in Mumbai. Scheduled to kick-off at 2pm IST, the event will also be live streamed - you can catch the live stream below.

The OnePlus 5 will become available to buy via Amazon India at 4:30pm IST on Thursday itself. As for the OnePlus 5 price in India, that has been leaked several times in the recent past, with the apparent consensus of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The India launch event will be followed by pop-up events - where fans can purchase the smartphone offline - in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru the following two days.

Let's get down to the OnePlus 5 specifications. The OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is a dual-SIM dual-standby smartphone with support for Nano-SIM cards. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display supporting sRGB and DCI-P3 colour standards, and is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU an up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As for its camera configuration, it bears a dual rear camera setup made up of a 16-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixels) with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera (Sony IMX350 sensor, 1-micron pixels) with an f/2.6 aperture. As for the front camera, the OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX371 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

OnePlus 5 connectivity options include 4G LTE (with VoLTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C (v2.0). Sensors on board the OnePlus 5 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It weighs 153 grams, and measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm.

The new OnePlus 5 will be available in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Slate Grey. It retains the single speaker as well as the 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom panel. Other features carried on from previous generations of OnePlus smartphones include hardware capacitive keys (with the option of onscreen navigation) and the Alert Slider.

The OnePlus 5 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T. These include, of course, the dual camera setup on the back, 8GB RAM option, and updated design. There are a number of small changes that won't be apparent to users when they get their hands on the new smartphone, so you can head over to our in-depth OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T comparison for a look at the differences between the two.

But it's not just OnePlus 3T that the new flagship competes against, as the smartphone's primary competition is with the the top models in the stables of Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung. You can check out our detailed OnePlus 5 vs Mi 6, iPhone 7, and Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison to find out which model is right for you.