OnePlus 5 was launched in India on Thursday, and the smartphone went on an early access sale in India on the same day on Amazon India. The smartphone is now currently unavailable via Amazon, and will go on an open sale from Tuesday, June 27 on oneplusstore.in, OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru and Delhi, as well as Amazon India. Ahead of that, if you wish to buy the OnePlus 5 (Review) beforehand, you can head to one of the pop-up stores planned by OnePlus in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The pop-up stores will be in Delhi on Friday, June 23, Bengaluru and Chennai will see it on Saturday, June 24, and Hyderabad on Sunday, June 25. Consumers will be able to experience and purchase the OnePlus 5 at these pop-up stores on a first come first serve basis.

The pop-up store in Delhi will be held at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj from 1pm IST to 9pm IST on June 23 i.e. Friday. The pop-up store in Bengaluru will be held at the Experience Store, Brigade Road from 12.30pm IST to 10pm IST on June 24, i.e., Saturday. The pop-up store in Chennai will be held at Trans Car India Pvt Ltd from 3pm IST to 9pm IST on June 24, i.e., Saturday , and lastly, the Hyderabad pop-up store will be propped up at Indian Motorcycle, Jubilee Hills between 3pm IST to 9pm IST on June 25, i.e., Sunday. To get notified on all the information about these pop-up stores ahead of time, register here.

The OnePlus 5 has been made available in India in the Slate Grey 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant for Rs. 32,999 and the Midnight Black 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant at Rs. 37,999. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) dual-standby smartphone runs OxygenOS, based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a pixel density of 401ppi (pixels per inch) and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.45GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz), coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, as well as the Adreno 540 GPU.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 5's dual rear camera setup supports EIS and bears a 16-megapixel main camera with a 1.12-micron pixel Sony IMX398 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture. This is clubbed with a 20-megapixel telephoto camera featuring a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX350 sensor and an f/2.6 aperture. The OnePlus 5 front camera on the other hand bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

As for OnePlus 5 connectivity options, the company has included 4G VoLTE (Cat. 12, up to 600Mbps downloads and 150Mbps uploads), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C (v2.0). The OnePlus 5 bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm, and weighs in at 153 grams.