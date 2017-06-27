Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Receiving OxygenOS 4.5.3 Update With Wi-Fi Drop Issue, Other Fixes

 
27 June 2017
Highlights

  • This is the third major update since launch
  • It brings bug fixes and software optimisations
  • OnePlus 5 was globally unveiled last week

The OnePlus 5 (Review) is now receiving its third OxygenOS update since launch, with OxygenOS 4.5.3 now rolling out to units in India. To recall, the OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS 4.5.1 update on the day of the global unveiling, and earlier this week, began receiving the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update with several bug fixes and optimisations.

The latest OxygenOS 4.5.3 brings several bug fixes and optimisations to the OnePlus 5. Let's start with the bug fixes - the company claims to have resolved an expanded screenshot display issue, Google Translate stutters, and Wi-Fi occasional drops. Notably, the OnePlus team during its Reddit AMA on Monday said it would release a fix in a future update for a Wi-Fi issue where the OnePlus 5 is connected to Wi-Fi but cannot access the Internet.

oneplus 5 oxygenos 4 5 3 update gadgets 360 oneplus

OxygenOS 4.5.3 brings some optimisations to the OnePlus 5 as well, as we mentioned. These include optimisations for system stability, camera effect and stability, effects of auto-brightness adjustment, as well as accuracy of data usage statistics. Weighing in at 54MB, the OxygenOS 4.5.3 update brings to build number to A5000_22_170624.

Fixes in the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update for the OnePlus 5 include an 'app installation issue' as well as 'system update failure'. Optimisations include changes for the camera, Bluetooth stability, network stability, system stability, and third-party app compatibility.

To recall, the OnePlus 5 gets several additions on the software front, thanks to the higher version of OxygenOS used by the company compared to the OnePlus 3T. These additions include features like App Priority, Reading Mode, Expanded Screenshots, Translucent App Drawer, Auto Night Mode, Off-Screen Gestures, Customisable Vibrations, Gaming DND Mode, and Secure Box.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus India, OnePlus 5, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 4.5.3, OxygenOS Update, Mobiles, Android, India
