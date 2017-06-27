The OnePlus 5 (Review) is now receiving its third OxygenOS update since launch, with OxygenOS 4.5.3 now rolling out to units in India. To recall, the OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS 4.5.1 update on the day of the global unveiling, and earlier this week, began receiving the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update with several bug fixes and optimisations.

The latest OxygenOS 4.5.3 brings several bug fixes and optimisations to the OnePlus 5. Let's start with the bug fixes - the company claims to have resolved an expanded screenshot display issue, Google Translate stutters, and Wi-Fi occasional drops. Notably, the OnePlus team during its Reddit AMA on Monday said it would release a fix in a future update for a Wi-Fi issue where the OnePlus 5 is connected to Wi-Fi but cannot access the Internet.

OxygenOS 4.5.3 brings some optimisations to the OnePlus 5 as well, as we mentioned. These include optimisations for system stability, camera effect and stability, effects of auto-brightness adjustment, as well as accuracy of data usage statistics. Weighing in at 54MB, the OxygenOS 4.5.3 update brings to build number to A5000_22_170624.

Fixes in the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update for the OnePlus 5 include an 'app installation issue' as well as 'system update failure'. Optimisations include changes for the camera, Bluetooth stability, network stability, system stability, and third-party app compatibility.

To recall, the OnePlus 5 gets several additions on the software front, thanks to the higher version of OxygenOS used by the company compared to the OnePlus 3T. These additions include features like App Priority, Reading Mode, Expanded Screenshots, Translucent App Drawer, Auto Night Mode, Off-Screen Gestures, Customisable Vibrations, Gaming DND Mode, and Secure Box.