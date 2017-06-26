The OnePlus 5 has received its second OTA update since its launch. While the smartphone received the OxygenOS 4.5.1 update on the day of the global unveiling, the company is now rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update.

The OxygenOS 4.5.2 update for the OnePlus 5 is only 36MB in size, and already appears to be rolling out in India. Our review unit has received the update already. It brings numerous fixes and optimisations, but no new features. It features build number A5000_22_170624.

Fixes included in OxygenOS 4.5.2 for the OnePlus 5 include patches for an 'app installation issue' as well as 'system update failure'. Optimisations include changes for the camera, Bluetooth stability, network stability, system stability, and third-party app compatibility.

To recall, the OnePlus 5 gets several additions on the software front, thanks to the higher version of OxygenOS used by the company compared to the OnePlus 3T. These additions include features like App Priority, Reading Mode, Expanded Screenshots, Translucent App Drawer, Auto Night Mode, Off-Screen Gestures, Customisable Vibrations, Gaming DND Mode, and Secure Box.

We reviewed the OnePlus 5 last week, and it felt like iterative update over the OnePlus 3T that was rushed out in order to meet a deadline. It's still a great smartphone for the price, but misses many of the refinements and features that Samsung and Apple offer today in their flagships.

To recall, the OnePlus 5 has been launched in two variants in India last week - Slate Grey (6GB RAM/ 64GB storage) priced at Rs. 32,999 and Midnight Black (8GB RAM/ 128GB storage) priced at Rs. 37,999.