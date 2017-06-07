If the leaks and uncertainty regarding OnePlus 5 has previously caused frustration to you, there is good news. OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone and as it turns out, it will be unveiled on June 20, which is the same date that was tipped in a leaked poster image that surfaced on the Internet earlier this week. In India, the launch date is June 22, with an event scheduled in Mumbai at 2pm IST.

OnePlus has confirmed that it is planning to launch its OnePlus 5 smartphone later this month and just like the previous flagship smartphones from the company, the launch event will be streamed online through the company's website starting 12pm EDT - 9:30pm IST - June 20. While the company will be organising a pop-up event on the launch day itself in New York with special guests including company founder Carl Pei and Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD), it plans to organise pop-up events in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Copenhagen the very next day. There will be a pop-up event planned for London as well but the company has not detailed the date and details for the event just as yet.

As we mentioned, the India launch event is separate, and will also be streamed live on the India site. To recall, in terms of optics, leaked specifications suggest that the OnePlus 5 will come with a 23-megapixel rear sensor and a 16-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. As the phone has a dual camera setup at the back, how does 23-megapixel sensor fits in the scheme of things is currently unclear.

Apart from the cameras, OnePlus 5 is expected to run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and feature a 5.5-inch display. The successor to OnePlus 3T has been suggested to be powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5 has been tipped to come with 64GB and 128GB built-in storage options.

As per the officially available information, we know that the OnePlus 5 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, bear a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and come with a camera developed in partnership with DxO. The company also teased a camera sample showing excellent low light performance.