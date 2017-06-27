Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Buyer in India Claims to Get Phone Without Volume Button

 
27 June 2017
A OnePlus 5 buyer in India claims that he received the smartphone without the volume rocker. The image proof posted on social media shows the left panel of the device with cut-outs for the volume button though there's no sign of the actual buttons.

Twitter user Kapil Tandon in tweeted showing the OnePlus with missing volume controls. "The just delivered OnePlus 5 volume button/switch missing," Tandon wrote in a tweet accompanied by an image.

OnePlus 5 Review

Tandon is cited by BGR India to claim the OnePlus 5 retail box had the volume buttons loosely placed inside the box. Tandon has been reportedly offered a full refund by Amazon India since the unit is currently out of stock in India. Notably, Tandon's tweet doesn't confirm that he bought the OnePlus 5 from Amazon India.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus India for comment, and will update the story when we get a reply. It's worth mentioning that this is just the first such case reported, and might be a faulty unit. We, however, wait for the company's version of the incident.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone was launched in India at starting price of Rs. 32,999, and will be an Amazon India exclusive. Apart from being available online, the OnePlus 5 was also made available through offline pop-up events held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai last week.

The OnePlus 5 comes in two variants in India: Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Some of the highlight features of the phone are it runs on OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The dual rear cameras are touted to be the biggest highlight feature as it ships with a 16-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a 16-megapixel front camera on board.

