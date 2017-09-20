OnePlus has unveiled yet another Limited Edition of flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5. The company collaborated with French fashion designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, for the launch of "Callection", which is an exclusive line of products co-created with JCC. The company also introduced a limited-edition OnePlus 5 JCC+. OnePlus will be hosting a pop-up event in Paris on Friday for the all-new Limited Edition model.

The exclusive Castelbajac inspired OnePlus 5 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be made available to buy only in Europe from October 2 via OnePlus.net for EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 43,000). The exclusive "Callection" includes holsters, bags, caps, t-shirts, and a limited-edition OnePlus 5 design which reflects Castelbajac's signature chromatic style.

OnePlus Co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei said, "We're always looking to try new things with partners who embody the Never Settle spirit. It's been great collaborating with an icon like Jean-Charles Castelbajac, who is continuously bringing game-changing ideas to the fashion industry."

OnePlus has once again teamed up with fashion boutique, Colette, to host a pop-up event at its retail store in Paris on Friday at 11:00am CET. To recall, the company previously launched a limited edition Colette-engraved OnePlus 3T (128GB). It was also made available through Colette store in Paris, France.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Castelbajac inspired OnePlus 5 won't be launching in India. Though, interested consumers can get their hands on limited edition "Callection" and "Never Settle" T-shirts for Rs. 1,999 and tote bag for Rs. 1,599 starting October 2.

Talking about the collaboration, Castelbajac said, "I always like looking towards the future. To change the world, you always need to be creative and work with people who are ahead of their time."