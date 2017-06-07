OnePlus 5 has been leaked more times than any other smartphone in recent months and as we approach its official launch on June 20, some more alleged renders of the smartphone have now surfaced online. Interestingly, both the leaked renders of the smartphone suggest that the upcoming flagship from OnePlus will suggest a design similar to Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, which was launched last year.

Talking about the first render (top image), obtained by Android Police, the render suggests that OnePlus 5 will sport a horizontal dual camera setup, placed on the top-left just like on iPhone 7 Plus, with LED flash support on its side. Further, the OnePlus 5 in the render seems to be in a matte black colour similar to the one available on iPhone 7 Plus. In the image, we can see the trademark OnePlus mute switch apart from the camera setup on the phone. However, rest of the details are not visible from the provided render.

OnePlus 5 Will Be Launched on June 20, India Launch Set for June 22

Notably, Android Police claims to have corroborated the information from a second source and has said that this is an accurate image of OnePlus 5.

The second set of renders (shared below), leaked by Slashleaks, suggests exactly the same design as seen in the first rendersbut shows the entire smartphone from back side as well as from the sides. The second set of renders suggests that the phone will feature antenna bands similar to the one present on the latest iPhone models as well. These renders also show the OnePlus 5 in matte black colour.

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

As the sources seem to be confident about the leaks and they both look identical, there is a very good chance that this might actually be the final design on OnePlus 5 but as this is still not official information and contrary leaks have surfaced before, we would ask you to wait till official launch for confirmation.

What OnePlus 5 Needs to Best iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 5 on June 20 and in India, the launch date is June 22, with an event scheduled in Mumbai at 2pm IST. The wait for the smartphone is almost over, just stay tuned in for more updates ahead of the launch.