OnePlus 5 Dual Camera Setup Leaks Again, Orientation Remains a Mystery

 
22 May 2017
OnePlus 5 Dual Camera Setup Leaks Again, Orientation Remains a Mystery

Photo Credit: via Weibo

Highlights

  • OnePlus has partnered DxO for phone's camera setup
  • OnePlus 5 will be launched in Summer by the company
  • Alleged promotional image suggests horizontal dual camera setup

If you have been following OnePlus 5 leaks in the past few weeks, you would know that there have been contradictory leaks regarding the orientation and the design of the dual camera setup on the upcoming smartphone. Now, two more leaks have surfaced on the Internet and unfortunately, they only serve to add to the already existing confusion.

The first leak, which was posted on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, shows an alleged promotional image for the OnePlus 5 and suggests that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup in horizontal orientation, much like the iPhone 7 Plus. Apart from the orientation, other aspects of the smartphone, including antenna lines, appear similar to the earlier leaks regarding OnePlus 5.

Notably, the phone has been tipped to feature horizontal dual camera setup previously in a leak as well but is more widely expected to come with a vertical dual camera setup.

oneplus 5 story2 weibo OnePlus 5 Story 2 WEibo

Photo Credit: via Weibo

This brings us to the second leak. A separately leaked live image of the alleged OnePlus 5, also posted on Weibo and first spotted by Droid Holic, suggests the same vertical dual camera setup design as some of the earlier leaks have suggested with LED flash in the middle of the two sensors at the back.

As we mentioned at the start, these two contradictory leaks do not confirm anything but create further confusion about the optics on OnePlus 5. However, one thing that has remained constant in all leaks till now is the presence of a dual camera setup on the smartphone.

Last week, the company announced that it has partnered with DxO to provide an improved camera performance on its upcoming flagship smartphone. While OnePlus didn't share any details about the camera setup, it did say that it has partnered with DxO to "enhance your photography experience with [its] upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5."

Tags: OnePlus 5 Leaked Live Images, OnePlus 5 Leaked Camera Setup, OnePlus 5 Leaked Promotional Image, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus 5
Redmi Note 4
