OnePlus 5 Said to Sport 16-Megapixel Camera with Sony IMX398 Sensor

The rumoured dual-camera setup on OnePlus 5 is quickly becoming the talk of the tech world as we get closer to the smartphone's Summer launch. After the confusion caused regarding the orientation of the dual rear camera setup, new information regarding the phone's camera setup has surfaced on the Internet and sits in line with the earlier leaks.

The new information, shared on Reddit, suggests that the OnePlus 5 will feature a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX398 sensor and 1.12-micron pixels, as pointed out in a report by Android Headlines. Additionally, the Redditor has suggested that the OnePlus 5 will make use of the same camera module used by Oppo on the R9s. How this fits in the dual rear camera setup rumour, was not clarified.

Notably, an alleged AnTuTu listing of the smartphone leaked earlier this week also suggested that the phone will come with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera. Although the Redditor has claimed that the shared information about the camera panel is correct, no form of proof has been provided to back the claims. As the new information sits in line with earlier leaks, it hardly confirms anything but does indicate that there is some sort of consensus among the leaks about the configuration.

Apart from the cameras, the AnTuTu listing of the phone the alleged OnePlus 5 tipped that the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will feature a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The successor to OnePlus 3T was suggested to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the listing suggests that the phone will come with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The listing suggests that the OnePlus 5 will come with 64GB built-in storage.