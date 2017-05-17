Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Said to Sport 16-Megapixel Camera with Sony IMX398 Sensor

 
17 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Said to Sport 16-Megapixel Camera with Sony IMX398 Sensor

Photo Credit: OppoMart

Highlights

  • Alleged AnTuTu listing of the phone was leaked earlier this week
  • The phone will be launched in Summer
  • The tipster has not provided any proof to back claims

The rumoured dual-camera setup on OnePlus 5 is quickly becoming the talk of the tech world as we get closer to the smartphone's Summer launch. After the confusion caused regarding the orientation of the dual rear camera setup, new information regarding the phone's camera setup has surfaced on the Internet and sits in line with the earlier leaks.

The new information, shared on Reddit, suggests that the OnePlus 5 will feature a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX398 sensor and 1.12-micron pixels, as pointed out in a report by Android Headlines. Additionally, the Redditor has suggested that the OnePlus 5 will make use of the same camera module used by Oppo on the R9s. How this fits in the dual rear camera setup rumour, was not clarified.

Notably, an alleged AnTuTu listing of the smartphone leaked earlier this week also suggested that the phone will come with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera. Although the Redditor has claimed that the shared information about the camera panel is correct, no form of proof has been provided to back the claims. As the new information sits in line with earlier leaks, it hardly confirms anything but does indicate that there is some sort of consensus among the leaks about the configuration.

Apart from the cameras, the AnTuTu listing of the phone the alleged OnePlus 5 tipped that the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will feature a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The successor to OnePlus 3T was suggested to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the listing suggests that the phone will come with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The listing suggests that the OnePlus 5 will come with 64GB built-in storage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus 5 Camera, OnePlus 5 Specifications, OnePlus 5 Leaks, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus
Laptop Ban Flights to US Likely Expand Says Official
Redmi Note 4
OnePlus 5 Said to Sport 16-Megapixel Camera with Sony IMX398 Sensor
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Is Back, Should You Buy It or Not?
  2. How to Prevent WannaCry-Like Ransomware Attacks
  3. Jio Helps Mukesh Ambani Top Forbes 2017 List of Global Game Changers
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Microsoft Faulted Over Ransomware While Shifting Blame to NSA
  7. OnePlus 5 Said to Sport 16-Megapixel Camera with Sony IMX398 Sensor
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Galaxy J2 Ace
  9. Fresh OnePlus 5 Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Site
  10. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.