The OnePlus 5 launch event has finally started, and we finally have all the key details of the long-awaited smartphone. The company at the event said the smartphone is more than just the specifications, and got done with the specifications in just a few minutes. Instead, the smartphone is more about the user experience, and focusses on factors such as the camera quality, elegant design, and smooth performance. Keep refreshing this page for all the updates from the launch as they happen.

OnePlus 5 specifications

All the key OnePlus 5 specifications were shown off in a single slide by the company in the live-streamed video. As the image above shows, the smartphone has a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED screen, and packs the Snapdragon 835 processor, with top clock speed of 2.45GHz. You can look forward to two OnePlus 5 variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The ceramic fingerprint sensor, which has been moved to the front, can unlock the device in 0.2 seconds. OnePlus 5 battery capacity is 3300mAh, 100mAh smaller than that of the OnePlus 3T.

As for the camera, OnePlus 5 has a dual camera setup: the main 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.7 aperture and the 20-megapixel telephoto sensor has f/1.6 aperture. In the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Coming to design, the OnePlus 5 sports an iPhone 7 Plus-like design, with the Home button in the front. The company also calls it “the slimmest flagship smartphone.”

Coming to the software, OnePlus 5 runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, with the custom Oxygen OS on top. The software adds a new Reading Mode, which can alter the screen temperature and calibrate the display to match your ambient lighting. Users can set individual apps, for example Kindle, to turn on Reading Mode automatically. Oxygen OS also comes with "refined design language" and several bug fixes to improve the user experience.

OnePlus 5 price

OnePlus 5 price in the US is $479 (roughly Rs. 30,800), while it will be EUR 499 (approximately Rs. 35,000) in Europe. Though the company did not make it clear, these are likely the prices of the 64GB variant. Those in Europe and the US can pre-order the device now, and will have access to limited launch offers. The OnePlus 5 release date has been set as June 27.

The company is hosting pop-up events, where OnePlus 5 will be available to purchase offline, in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Berlin, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai over the next few days. The OnePlus 5 price in India will be announced at the June 22 India launch event in Mumbai, though leaks suggest price tags of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the two variants.