The OnePlus 5 launch is little over a week away, so the company is trying to keep the hype going for the smartphone with teasers on social media. But thanks to a flurry of leaks, we already know what to expect from the next OnePlus flagship. The global unveiling of the smartphone is scheduled for June 20, while a separate OnePlus 5 India launch will happen on June 22. The upcoming OnePlus 5 is widely expected to sport dual cameras at the back, and come with iPhone 7-like setup which is likely to be the biggest highlight. Some of the other notable features rumoured include Snapdragon 835 processor, and 8GB of RAM. Let's look at what we know so far.

OnePlus 5 price in India

The OnePlus 5 price in India for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is said to be Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage model is said to cost Rs. 37,999. If these turn out to be the actual prices, the next flagship will be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet. Corroborating the higher price tag, a previous leak also suggested European pricing for the OnePlus 5 which is likely to be EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 39,990). To refresh, the OnePlus 3T was launched last year in India at Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB variant, and Rs. 34,999 for the 128GB variant. For availability, Amazon India source code has already revealed that the OnePlus 5 will be exclusive to the e-commerce website, and will go on sale the same day as India launch.

OnePlus 5 RAM and other specs

Coming to OnePlus 5 specifications, the smartphone is confirmed to feature the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with clock speed of 2.35GHz. While both OnePlus and Qualcomm had earlier said it will be the first smartphone in India with Snapdragon 835, Sony has already beaten the Chinese brand to the punch with the India launch of its Xperia XZ Premium.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus 5 is rumoured to be available in two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is said to run on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone is said to sport a 23-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. As the device sports a dual camera setup at the back, how does 23-megapixel sensor fits in the scheme of things is currently unclear.

Other rumoured OnePlus 5 specifications include a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and a camera developed in partnership with DxO. The company also teased a camera sample showing excellent lowlight performance.

OnePlus 5 design

There has been a lot of talk around the design of the new OnePlus 5 but most turned out to be false after the company gave everyone a glimpse of the phone in an official teaser recently. From the back, the smartphone looks like iPhone 7 Plus, with the dual rear camera setup to boot. Unlike rumours that claimed vertical dual-rear camera setup, the OnePlus 5 is confirmed to sport horizontally placed sensors at the back. The phone is also likely to sport a slim profile, and is said to be "slimmest flagship smartphone" from the company. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Weibo had teased that the OnePlus 5 will be the slimmest flagship smartphone yet though it wasn't clear whether he meant the slimmest among all the flagship smartphones out there or the slimmest among the OnePlus flagships.

The wait for the smartphone is almost over, just stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more updates ahead of the launch.