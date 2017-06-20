After many leaks and teasers, the OnePlus 5 is set to go official on Tuesday. Hours before the launch, the leaks continue to flow, and we now have a full-fledged press render leak showing us the back and front of the OnePlus 5, revealing key design details. Furthermore, a video released by The Verge talks about the thought process gone in making the OnePlus 5 and even confirms camera specifications of the smartphone.

Starting with the press render leak, noted tipster Evan Blass has shared this latest image of the OnePlus 5. It is seen sporting a dual camera setup at the back with the OnePlus logo sitting in the centre. The antenna bands placement and the overall form appears to be heavily inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus design aesthetic. In the front, there is a Home Button seen at the bottom of the display, and this is where the fingerprint scanner will presumably be placed. There’s no bezel on the left and right edge of the smartphone, but the top chin is visible with the front camera and earpiece. The power key sits on the right edge of the smartphone while the volume and switch keys sit on the left edge.

Coming to The Verge video, the publication got exclusive information about the OnePlus 5 camera and has shared those details in an elaborate video on YouTube. The video starts with glimpses of the OnePlus factory in Shenzhen and how things work there, and the executives talk about what the thought process was while making the OnePlus 5. While competitors like Apple and Samsung are moving towards a bezel-less display, OnePlus says that it still lacks the resources to do that. Hence, it focuses on building a camera that competes with the best in the market.

While procuring the hardware for a dual camera setup was difficult, it managed to do so with the help of its sister company Oppo. The video confirms that the OnePlus 5 sports two rear sensors at the back – one main 16-megapixel Sony sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 20-megapixel Sony telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. In the video, OnePlus claims that this is "the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today." The company also notes that there is a portrait mode, and that 80 percent of the camera’s success is because of the work put into its software, and that this will be the differentiating factor for the smartphone.

The OnePlus 5 launch event will begin at 12pm EDT (9:30pm IST) on Tuesday. You can watch the live stream on the company's US site. In India, the smartphone will launch at an event in Mumbai on June 22, and the smartphone looks set to be made available on the same day exclusively on Amazon India.

As for leaked specifications, the OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display - though a QHD display has also been rumoured in the past - with a range of DCI-P3 colours to ensure colour accuracy. 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants are expected, with their corresponding 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options.

At front, the smartphone has been tipped to come with a 16-megapixel sensor. OnePlus 5 has been tipped to house a 3300mAh battery and come with NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 support as well. In a series of tweets, the global Twitter handle of OnePlus has teased few more features like "always connected", which could be a hint at dual-SIM support on the OnePlus 5. In another tweet, the company teased improved Dash Charge capabilities of the OnePlus 5. It wrote, "charging ahead."