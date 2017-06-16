Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus 3T Goes Out of Stock in US and Europe

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

16 June 2017
Highlights

  • The smartphone was discontinued by the company last month
  • OnePlus 5 will be launched globally on June 20
  • OnePlus 3T will be available in India till later this year

Just last month, OnePlus announced the global discontinuation company's current flagship smartphone - OnePlus 3T. Now, OnePlus 3T has gone out of stock in the US as well as Europe (barring the UK) already. Notably, the smartphone is still available in India and will be available for purchase till later this year, as per an official statement given by the company earlier. OnePlus 3T is no longer available for purchase on the company's official website in the aforementioned regions. However, the smartphone is still available in the UK via O2.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 3T continues to be available for purchase in India. Last month OnePlus had told Gadgets 360: "The OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year. OnePlus products and accessories are available through all three official sales channels, including oneplusstore.in, Amazon.in and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru."

While we are nearing the launch of the company's upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship, which will be unveiled on June 20, it seems like users will no longer have the option to purchase OnePlus 3T in several regions around the world going forward, as noted first by Gizbot.

As per the leaks, the price for OnePlus 5 has been tipped to start at $479 (roughly Rs. 30,800). In India, the pricing for the smartphone was suggested to start from Rs. 32,999, with the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant expected to cost Rs. 37,999.

If these are indeed the correct price figures, the higher price of the upcoming smartphone might be the reason why OnePlus is willing to keep the smartphone available in India, considering it is a price-sensitive market. OnePlus 3T is available in India at a price of Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh

Tags: OnePlus 3T US Availability, OnePlus 3T Europe Availability, OnePlus 3T, Mobiles, Android
Nokia
