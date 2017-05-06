OnePlus 5 Summer Launch Date Reportedly Confirmed

OnePlus’s next flagship smartphone and successor to the OnePlus 3T was confirmed to be in the works by CEO Pete Lau earlier this week. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be unveiled this summer, according to a new report.

The OnePlus 5, which in the past few days has seen a few rumors doing the roads, was confirmed to arrive this summer by The Verge. It was assumed earlier that the company skipped over naming the upcoming flagship OnePlus 4 as the number four is considered unlucky in China. However, the company confirmed to The Verge that the naming didn’t factor in that belief, but was rather influenced by the number five jersey of former NBA player Robert Horry, who is liked by a number of OnePlus employees.

On Friday, the OnePlus 5 was spotted listed on an online retail site where some specifications, price and a June availability were outed. According to the listing the OnePlus 5 price will be $449 (roughly Rs. 28,800) in the US, but it was unclear whether this was for the 64GB variant or the 128GB variant.

The listing on OppoMart should be taken with a pinch of salt as the page shows a render of the OnePlus 5 with a vertical rear camera setup, which was earlier challenged by a Weibo leak claiming that the smartphone will feature a horizontal dual rear camera setup.

Based on the rumors so far, the OnePlus 5 is expected to to feature top-of-the-line specifications including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. It is rumored to sport a 5.5-inch quad-HD (1440x2560 pixels) display. It is also tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although there is also a possibility for a 256GB with 8GB of RAM configuration.

While past rumours have suggested a 23-megapixel rear camera, recent rumours now claim that the dual rear camera on the OnePlus 5 will feature a pair of 12-megapixel sensors (standard RGB + monochrome). Latest retail listing also pegged the front camera at 8-megapixel, which is surprising considering that the OnePlus 3T offered a 16-megapixel camera.

Separately, previous reports also claim that the OnePlus 5 will sport a dual-edge curved display, hardware navigation keys, and slimmer bezels than its predecessor. Thinner bezels could also push the fingerprint sensor to the back, although Kumamoto's Weibo post suggests that it will remain on front.