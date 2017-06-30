OnePlus 5 'Jelly Scrolling Effect' Is Natural, Claims OnePlus

OnePlus 5 launched last week, and early adopters have been using the smartphone and reporting initial issues that have surfaced. One of the most recent issues has been what users are calling the ‘jelly scrolling effect’ that essentially creates this stretchy situation while slowly scrolling through webpages and Twitter. OnePlus confirmed that it was aware about the issue, but didn’t provide any further clarity on the matter then. Now, the company has responded saying that this effect is natural, and that there is no manufacturing defect in the OnePlus 5.

The Chinese startup issued a statement to The Verge claiming that this effect in natural. “The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices,” the company says in a statement.

Many users have been seeing this effect, and have been complaining about it on community forums and Reddit as well. Some users blamed it on the Vertical Sync (VSYNC) that was constantly being toggled on/off, while others theorised that the issue could be because the OnePlus 5 display was mounted upside down. However, OnePlus seems to think this is natural, so don’t expect a software fix for this in the near future.

Because the company doesn’t think it’s a problem, filing a warranty replacement would also be futile. You could utilise the 15-day replacement offer if it’s something that annoys you a lot, but there’s no guarantee that the replaced unit won’t have the same issue.