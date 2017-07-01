Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 'Jelly Effect' Due to Upside Down Placement of Display?

 
01 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 'Jelly Effect' Due to Upside Down Placement of Display?

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 Users have reported jelly scrolling effect on their devices
  • Kernel code points to the display being rotated by 180 degrees
  • Video shows OnePlus 5 screen refreshes from bottom to up

The recently launched OnePlus 5 has been in the news this week for a ‘jelly scrolling’ issue that some of its users have reported. Early adopters of the device noticed a jelly-like warping effect when scrolling through webpages and apps like Twitter. Many speculations were being made about the cause of the jelly scrolling effect, with one prominent one being it could be a VSync issue, and the other being that the display has been installed upside down in the device.

If you are wondering what the jelly scrolling effect really is, well, it's quite difficult the explain the issue in text and a video shot by The Verge’s Dan Seifert shows the ‘jelly’ effect while scrolling through the Twitter app:

 

OnePlus issued a statement stating that the effect is natural and there is no variance in screens between devices. Which also means that it is unlikely to get a software update to fix the issue.

Popular modding community website XDA investigated the issue and soon ruled out VSync toggling as a cause for this effect. To verify if the display is inverted, an XDA Recognized Developer ‘SultanXDA’ scanned through the kernel source code. The kernel, in simple terms, is an important link between the software and the hardware of the device.

In the kernel code, the developer found a display controller code which rotates the output by a 180 degrees. The developer confirmed that only the OnePlus 5 kernel has this line of code while other devices like the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Google Nexus 5X, and Google Nexus 6P lacked in their kernel.

Another XDA developer ‘eng.stk’ compiled the OnePlus 5’s panel code and flashed the OnePlus 3T with the code which resulted in the OnePlus 3T’s display being inverted. Because of which the controller flips the output. In a physical hardware teardown it can be seen from the display connector that the display might actually be placed upside-down.

OnePlus3T OnePlus5 Teardown NDTV OnePlus 3T OnePlus 5 Teardown

Finally, a Reddit user has also posted in the OnePlus sub-reddit that the OnePlus 5 screen refreshes from bottom to top with the traditional behaviour being top to bottom. The user has shot a 960fps video showing how the OnePlus 5 refreshes the screen in comparison to the Google Pixel XL and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

The unconventional refresh method could be the reason for the ‘jelly scrolling’ effect on the OnePlus 5.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5 jelly effect, OnePlus 5 inverted display, OnePlus 5 jelly
OnePlus 5 'Jelly Effect' Update, Galaxy Note 8 Specs Leaked, Honor Holly 3+, and More: Your 360 Daily
Imported Mobiles to Become Costlier Due to New 10 Percent Customs Duty
OnePlus 5 'Jelly Effect' Due to Upside Down Placement of Display?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. Moto C Plus Available for as Low as Rs. 499 With Flipkart Exchange Offer
  2. How to Link the Aadhaar and PAN Card by SMS
  3. Xiaomi India to Put Its Popular Budget Phones Up for Pre-Orders Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications Leak Reiterates Dual Camera Rumour
  5. OnePlus 5 'Jelly Effect' Due to Upside Down Placement of Display?
  6. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  8. Imported Mobiles to Become Costlier Due to New 10 Percent Customs Duty
  9. Lenovo Acknowledges Critical Vulnerability on Vibe Smartphones
  10. InFocus Turbo 5 With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.