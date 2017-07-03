Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Doesn't Adjust Stereo Audio Recording Channels, Users Report

 
03 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Doesn't Adjust Stereo Audio Recording Channels, Users Report

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 reportedly does not switch audio channels automatically
  • This issue has been reported by OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners as well
  • The issue can be resolved with a software fix

OnePlus 5 issues have been cropping up one after the other ever since it launched two weeks ago. The smartphone was reported to experience Wi-Fi connectivity issues, and was later even described to have a ‘jelly scrolling effect’ while browsing the Web and the Twitter app. While OnePlus was quick to respond to the Wi-Fi issue with a fix, the jelly effect was claimed to be a natural occurrence, not a defect. Now, a new issue has surfaced regarding the stereo speakers, and many OnePlus users report that the stereo left and right audio channels do not adjust automatically when the orientation of the smartphone is reversed.

Ideally, all smartphones with stereo speakers change their audio channels from left to right (or vice versa) mid-recording depending on the phone's orientation to record optimum sound for the video. However, OnePlus 5 doesn’t do that, and instead sticks to either the correct or inverted channel. This issue was demoed in a YouTube video by user Jordy Holland, and has been discussed heavily on this Reddit thread as well.

Users claim that if they record with OnePlus 5 home button to the right the audio is inverted while if they record with home button to the left, the left/right channels sound right. Check out the video below for reference.

Interestingly, many OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners are also reporting this issue, and apparently this bug has been around for a while, but has just been discovered right about now. Of course, there is a software fix for this, and it is expected to roll out soon, given OnePlus’ track records. However, it remains to be seen whether the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners will also get the same fix, if they will be ignored.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus 5 Issue, OnePLus 5 Audio, OnePLus 5 Recording issue, Mobiles, android, Oneplus
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched: Price, Specifications, and More
Brain Training App Said to Improve Memory in People With Cognitive Decline
OnePlus 5 Doesn't Adjust Stereo Audio Recording Channels, Users Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. GST Effect: Apple India Slashes Prices of iPhone and Other Products
  2. Moto E4 Reportedly Goes on Sale in India; Moto E4 Plus Coming Soon
  3. Nokia 3 Now Online, GST Effect, OnePlus 5's Woes, and More News This Week
  4. Jio Effect? BSNL Offers 'Additional Free Data' to Postpaid Subscribers
  5. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  7. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  8. Sharp Launches Android One Phone With a 3900mAh Battery
  9. How to Link the Aadhaar and PAN Card by SMS
  10. Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer Now Live: How to Get 30GB of Free 4G Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.