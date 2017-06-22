OnePlus 5, the newly unveiled flagship from Chinese startup OnePlus, was launched in India on Thursday at an event in Mumbai. The smartphone was unveiled globally on Tuesday, and has several improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T. With a premium finish and a higher price than previous offerings from the company, the OnePlus 5 (Review) will directly compete against other flagships from more established manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple, despite forgoing some features like a bezel-less display and proprietary virtual assistants.

At the OnePlus 5 launch event in Mumbai, the company revealed the OnePlus 5 price in India, its release date, details about the first sale, as well as open sale availability. Read on to learn all that was revealed. If you're interested in how the smartphone compares against rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 7 Plus, and Xiaomi Mi 6 in terms of price, specifications, and features, read our comparison piece. If you're wondering just what the differences are between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T, refer to our 'What's New and Different' piece.

OnePlus 5 price in India

The OnePlus 5 price in India is slightly more expensive than in the US, but cheaper than in Europe. The OnePlus 5 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 32,999, while the OnePlus 6 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 37,999. The former will only be available in the Slate Grey colour variant, while the latter will only be available in Midnight Black.

To recall, in the US, the OnePlus 5 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at $479 (roughly Rs. 31,000), while OnePlus 5 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at $539 (approximately Rs. 35,000). In Europe on the other hand, the former variant is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900), while the latter variant is priced at EUR 559 (about Rs. 40,000).

OnePlus 5 availability and launch offers in India

The OnePlus 5 will go on sale in the country from Thursday itself, via Amazon India. The first Early Access Sale opens at 4:30pm IST for users that registered for notification. The OnePlus 5 will then be made available for open sale from Amazon India, OnePlus Store, and OnePlus Experience Stores (in Delhi and Bengaluru) from 12am IST, Tuesday, June 27.

Both 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants will be made available during the sale. As for launch offers, Amazon is offering Amazon Pay credit, Kindle offers, Rs. 1,500 SBI debit and credit card cashback (valid till June 28 across all authorised retail channels), and exclusive data plans from Vodafone. Pop-up stores will be held in Mumbai (June 22), New Delhi (June 23), Bengaluru (June 24), Chennai (June 24), and Hyderabad (June 25), where the phone will be available on a first come first serve basis. All OnePlus 5 users will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs. 1,000.

OnePlus 5 features

Before we get to the OnePlus 5 specifications, let us first take a look at the OnePlus 5 features that deserve to be highlighted. The first, is the dual rear camera setup. OnePlus claims the setup is the "highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone", comprising a 16-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. The two cameras together provide effects like Bokeh and lossless zoom up to 2x. The company has also increased the size of the aperture of the main camera compared to the OnePlus 3T, enabling better low-light performance and image stabilisation. OnePlus has chosen include only EIS on the smartphone, forgoing OIS. Also added is a Pro Mode for manual adjustments. More details about the OnePlus camera can be found in the specifications section of this article.

Other features about the OnePlus 5 that are worth highlighting include support for 34 GSM network bands (making it a "true world phone", according to OnePlus), OxygenOS additions (App Priority, Expanded Screenshots, Reading Mode, Translucent App Drawer, Auto Night Mode, Off-Screen Gestures, Customisable Vibrations, Gaming DND Mode, and Secure Box), as well as the hardware capacitive keys and the Alert Slider.

The OnePlus 5 features a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button, said the unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. It supports Paytm Quick Pay, which is a fingerprint reader shortcut to open the Paytm app's payment page. Users will need to long press the Home Button with their registered finger to open the Paytm payment page.

OnePlus specifications

We finally get to the OnePlus 5 specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) dual-standby smartphone runs OxygenOS, based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a pixel density of 401ppi (pixels per inch) and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display supports both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour standards.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.45GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz), coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, as well as the Adreno 540 GPU.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 5's dual rear camera setup supports EIS and bears a 16-megapixel main camera with a 1.12-micron pixel Sony IMX398 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture. This is clubbed with a 20-megapixel telephoto camera featuring a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX350 sensor and an f/2.6 aperture. The OnePlus 5 front camera on the other hand bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

OnePlus has used UFS 2.1 storage on the OnePlus 5, and as we mentioned, the smartphone will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. OnePlus has not included a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As for OnePlus 5 connectivity options, the company has included 4G VoLTE (Cat. 12, up to 600Mbps downloads and 150Mbps uploads), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C (v2.0). The OnePlus 5 bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm, and weighs in at 153 grams.

We discussed everything you need to know about the OnePlus 5, its price in India, and how it compares against the competition on Orbital, Gadgets 360's weekly technology podcast. You can subscribe to Orbital via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.