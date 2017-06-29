Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 the Highest Revenue-Grossing Smartphone on Amazon India in Launch Week

 
29 June 2017
Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 is the highest revenue-grossing phone on Amazon in first week
  • Amazon saw 3X jump in first week of sales compared to OnePlus 3T
  • Amazon is extending the SBI launch offer to July 2

It's been only a week since the launch of the OnePlus 5 in India and it looks like fans are joyously accepting the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus. Amazon India on Thursday announced that the OnePlus 5 has become the highest revenue-grossing smartphone on the e-commerce site in its launch week.

The e-commerce site reported that it witnessed 3X jump in growth in the first week of sales of the OnePlus 5 compared to its predecessor, OnePlus 3T. Of course, the not inconsiderable price of the smartphone helped achieve the milestone. To celebrate the feat, Amazon is extending its SBI launch cashback offer to July 2. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on purchase of the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 Review

 

Other launch offers currently available on purchase of the OnePlus 5 include up to 75GB Vodafone data free and 3 months of free Vodafone Play, Rs. 500 promotion credit for Kindle eBooks when signing in to the Kindle app, Rs. 250 Amazon Pay Balance when you stream on your Prime Video app, and 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance.

"Our mission is to make the best smartphone and the OnePlus 5 is yet another step in this direction. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response to our latest flagship," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager - India, OnePlus. He added, "The success of the OnePlus 5 is a great validation of our online first business model, and faith in exclusive partnership with our long-term strategic partner Amazon.in."

The OnePlus 5 priced in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. The smartphone's main highlight is its dual rear camera setup that features a 16-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. The two cameras provide a bike effect and lossless zoom up to 2x, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.

OnePlus' newest flagship, much like its previous smartphones, packs tons of top-of-the specs worthy to take on flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple at a lower price point. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.45GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz) with Adreno 540 GPU, and coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, but misses a microSD card slot for further expansion. Connectivity options for the OnePlus 5 include 4G VoLTE (Cat. 12, up to 600Mbps downloads and 150Mbps uploads), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C (v2.0). The smartphone measures 154.2x74.1x7.25mm, and weighs in at 153 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus 5, Amazon India, India, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Moto C
