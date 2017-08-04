Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 Gold Colour Variant Seemingly Confirmed by Amazon India Banner

 
04 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 Gold Colour Variant Seemingly Confirmed by Amazon India Banner

Highlights

  • Mint Gold colour variant of OnePlus 5 is expected to be launched
  • OnePlus will launch the new colour variant on August 7
  • OnePlus 5 was initially launched in Black and Grey colours

Earlier this week, OnePlus released a teaser that suggested that a new colour variant of its OnePlus 5 smartphone will be launched on August 7. While there were already speculations that the company might be unveiling a Mint Gold colour variant on the aforementioned date, the URL address of the teaser banner on Amazon India website has seemingly confirmed that a Gold variant of the handset is coming our way.

On Thursday, OnePlus posted a tweet to tell interested customers to head to Amazon India if they want to be notified about the company's upcoming announcement. However, little did the company realise that the image URL address of the teaser banner also mentions the word 'Gold'. This leaves little room for doubt that the Chinese company will launch a Gold colour variant of the smartphone.

oneplus 5 gold story2 OnePlus 5

Further, in a Facebook post, OnePlus even said that a lot of users guessed it correctly. This means that the OnePlus has all but confirmed that a Gold colour variant of OnePlus 5 will be launched soon. This isn't even a huge deviation from earlier trend as the company has previously launched Soft Gold colour variant of OnePlus 3T as well.

Interestingly, the TENAA listing of the OnePlus 5 had earlier indicated the presence of a Mint Gold variant of the smartphone, which was not launched alongside the other colour variants last month. To recall, OnePlus 5 was originally launched in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colours at its launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: OnePlus 5 Leaked Gold Colour Variant, OnePlus 5 Mint Gold Colour, OnePlus 5 Gold Variant, Mobiles, Android, OnePlus, Amazon India
Can the Headspace App Teach You How to Meditate and Be Less Stressed Out?
Nokia 8 Spotted Running Android 8.0.0, Nokia 2 Photos Leaked
OnePlus 5 Gold Colour Variant Seemingly Confirmed by Amazon India Banner
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers Announced: Deals on iPhones, TVs & More
  2. BSNL Rakhi Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 1GB Data for Rs. 74
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  4. Nokia 8 Spotted Running Android 8.0.0, Nokia 2 Photos Leaked
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A India Pre-Orders to Open Today
  6. Samsung Launches Flip Phone With Dual Full-HD Displays
  7. Nokia 6 Goes on Sale in the UK, Nokia Camera App Hits Google Play
  8. Lenovo to Ditch Vibe Pure UI for Stock Android, Starting With K8 Note
  9. Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 999 Today in Flipkart Sale: Check Out Offer Details
  10. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Goes on Sale in India Today via Online Stores
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.