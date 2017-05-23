OnePlus 5 Will Sport Fingerprint Sensor at the Front, Reveals CEO

After all the speculations and leaks, we finally have some official confirmation about the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau (aka Liu Zuohu) has confirmed that the flagship smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor at front, unlike some other Android phones like Samsung Galaxy S8, where it is placed on the back.

This confirmation from Lau came on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, spotted by GizmoChina, in response to a user. Notably, this new information goes in line with earlier leaks that have suggested that the phone will come with fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button at front.

In a tweet posted on Monday, the company teased the colour variants that will be offered with the OnePlus 5. Among the regular colour choices, the company added a seemingly odd choice that was referred to as 'Unicorn' by OnePlus later in the comments.

Recently, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei teased the position of headphone jack on the OnePlus 5 by saying, "Why did the headphone jack cross the road?" As the audio jack has not been seen in any of the leaked images till now, there was speculation that it might be removed from the phone entirely. However, this tweet from Pei seems to indicate that it might have been moved to the top of the smartphone.

Apart from these two aspects, the design and orientation of the dual camera setup at the back of the OnePlus 5 has also been in question thanks to contradicting leaks. It seems like we will have to wait for the smartphone's official launch, expected in Summer, till we get any confirmation of its design, specifications, and colour choices.