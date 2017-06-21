OnePlus 5, the Chinese company's new flagship smartphone, was launched on Tuesday, and it has hit a milestone within a day of launch.

Carl Pei, OnePlus Co-Founder, has revealed that the new OnePlus 5 smartphone has become the fastest selling OnePlus device ever. Unfortunately, Pei hasn't shared any numbers to support his claim but is likely that it's based on the response OnePlus 5 has received in pre-orders. Soon after the launch, OnePlus 5 was up for pre-orders in select regions with an Early Drop system which will see shipments begin on Wednesday itself. "The first numbers are in, the OnePlus 5 is our fastest selling device ever," Pei wrote in a tweet.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone will be available for wider sales on June 27. The Chinese company will be launching the new OnePlus 5 in India on Thursday, and the smartphone is set to go on sale soon after the unveiling.

OnePlus 5 price in the US and select European regions starts at $479 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900) respectively for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at $539 (approximately Rs. 35,000), and EUR 559 (about Rs. 40,000) in the US and the select European markets, respectively.

To refresh on the specifications, the OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It supports dual-SIM with dual-standby and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. It will be available in 6GB with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage options.

One of the biggest marketed features of the OnePlus 5 is its dual rear cameras. The OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixels) with an f/1.7 aperture coupled with a 20-megapixel telephoto camera (Sony IMX350 sensor, 1-micron pixels) with an f/2.6 aperture. It also sports a 16-megapixel front camera.